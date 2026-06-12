Brito, who helped Brazil win the 1970 World Cup, dies at 86

Brito, a center back on Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning team, has died at age 86.

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced that Brito died Thursday. It did not provide additional details.

Brito played 61 games for the national team from 1964-72, including one at the 1966 World Cup, along the way forming a strong defense alongside Wilson Piazza.

Brazil legend and World Cup winner Brito, pictured here with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, died on Thursday. Getty Images

"Brito left us as one of the greatest defenders in the history of Brazilian football," the confederation's president, Samir Xaud, said in a statement. "His contribution to the 1970 World Cup victory will be eternally remembered by all of us."

Brito was also part of Brazil teams that won the Copa Roca in '71 and the Taça Independência in '72.

"I pay my respects to this idol of our country," Xaud said. "May his fighting spirit be an inspiration to our players who will compete in the World Cup."

Brazil, which has won the most World Cups with five, goes for a sixth beginning Saturday against Morocco.