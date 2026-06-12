Alisson hails 'true winner' Ancelotti for Brazil's transformation

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Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker hailed manager Carlo Ancelotti's role in revitalizing the national team in the last year leading up to the World Cup, following years of underachievement and disappointment.

The Liverpool goalkeeper praised the Italian manager as "a true winner" on Thursday, two days before Brazil's World Cup debut against Morocco at MetLife Stadium.

"Since [Carlo] Ancelotti's arrival, the atmosphere has been transformed," Alisson said. "He has a commanding presence and fosters a sense of calm, an environment focused on the work at hand, free from controversy or other distractions."

"He's a true winner; it really shows. I think you can see it in his expression and players notice it too. The guy has won everything in football, yet here he is with the Brazilian national team, full of joy and enthusiasm," Alisson added.

Alisson is entering his third World Cup after also playing in 2018 and 2022, joining a select group of Brazilian goalkeepers.

"It would be an honor to join the ranks of the great names in the history of the Brazilian National Team. It is a privilege for me to participate and compete in another World Cup," he said.

The only other two Brazilian number ones to appear at three World Cups for the Seleção are Taffarel and Gilmar, both of whom lifted the trophy as world champions.

"Being the favorite doesn't guarantee anything for anyone. It doesn't guarantee that a team will become champion. Sometimes it actually brings added weight, an even greater responsibility like the weight of the jersey. We know it's a huge responsibility," the 33-year-old goalkeeper said.

Brazil opens their World Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday before taking on Haiti six days later in Philadelphia. Their final Group C match against Scotland will take place in Miami on June 24.

Five-time world champions Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.