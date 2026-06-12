FA extend Popovic's contract until Asian Cup 2027 in Saudia Arabia

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ALAMEDA, California - Socceroo coach Tony Popovic has secured his short-term future on the eve of the FIFA World Cup after signing a contract extension through to the end of next year's Asian Cup.

Popovic, 52, initially took over the Socceroos role following the resignation of Graham Arnold in September of 2024, signing a contract until the end of the 2026 cycle and tasked with turning around a qualification sputtering campaign that began with a home defeat against Bahrain and a draw with Indonesia.

He subsequently led the side to an undefeated campaign, securing automatic qualification for the first time in over a decade with wins over Japan and Saudi Arabia. And on Thursday evening, less than 48 hours out from Australia's opening World Cup fixture against Türkiye, he inked what is effectively a six-month extension to take him through to the conclusion of next January's Asian Cup.

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"I'm delighted that I will continue to coach the Socceroos through to the Asian Cup," Popovic said in a statement. "It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the Socceroos, and it is a role that I thoroughly enjoy and one I have never taken for granted.

Socceroos coach Tony Popvic says the friendly against Switzerland will be perfect preparation for the clash with the USMNT. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

"My absolute focus right now is on the World Cup. I'm proud to lead my country into a World Cup, but most importantly, I want to ensure that our team is fully prepared and focused on our group matches against Türkiye, the United States, and Paraguay.

"From the moment I took over, I have tried to factor in the long-term interests of the Socceroos while ensuring that we achieve the short-term results, which in the first instance was qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026."

Football Australia chief executive Heather Garriock had previously indicated to ESPN that the organisation was eager to extend the coach beyond the World Cup, citing consistency of turnover as one of the biggest issues facing the organisation.

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"Securing Tony Popovic's contract extension on the eve of the World Cup is a fantastic outcome," said Football Australia chief executive Martin Kugeler. "Tony is a world-class coach, and he has proven his ability to deliver results while developing talent at the same time.

"While the immediate focus is on the World Cup, this extension provides clarity and enables Football Australia to plan with absolute confidence for the period following the tournament, leading into the Asian Cup.

"Stability and continuity are vital, especially with our exciting, developing young Socceroos squad. With the Asian Cup coming so soon after the World Cup, this provides a natural progression and an opportunity for Tony and the team to build upon the positive momentum generated over the past 21 months."

The tournament set to be staged in Saudi Arabia, Australia has been drawn into Group D of next year's Asian Cup, placed alongside Tajikistan, Singapore, and Iraq - the latter of whom have also qualified for the World Cup and are currently led by Arnold.

They were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the previous iteration by Son Heung-min and South Korea in extra-time, having previously lifted the title in 2015 under Ange Postecoglou.

Popovic has previously spoken about exposing young talent to the international stage with one eye on the tournament, with the likes of James Overy, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Daniel Bennie, Sebastian Esposito, and Kasey Bos all receiving a taste of senior camp across the past 12 months.