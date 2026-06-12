Sweden vs Tunisia at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Both Sweden and Tunisia will look for a positive start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as they face each other in the Group F match at Monterrey Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 10 p.m., Sunday June 14

UK BST: 3 a.m. Monday June 15

India IST: 7:30 a.m. Monday June 15

Australia AEST: 12 p.m., Monday June 15

Venue: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey

Referee: Yael Falcon Perez

Team News

Sweden

Leeds United's Gabriel Gudmundsson, who was an injury concern, is deemed fit to start the match. Sweden will of course miss the creativity of Dejan Kulusevski who is not playing at this World Cup because of the long term injuries.

Predicted XI: (3-5-1-2)

GK: Kristoffer Nordfeldt

CB: Victor Lindelöf; CB: Isak Hien; CB: Gustaf Lagerbielke,

LWB: Gabriel Gudmundsson; CM: Yasin Ayari; CM: Lucas Bergvall; RWB: Herman Johansson

CAM: Mattias Svanberg

FW: Alexander Isak; FW: Viktor Gyökeres

Tunisia

Their key player in attack, Hannibal Mejbri sustained an injury during a pre-tournament friendly against Austria. Tunisia will be hoping that it's not a serious one but he's certainly a doubt for the opening match.

Predicted XI: (4-3-3)

GK: Abdelmouhib Chamakh

LB: Amine Ben Hamida; CB: Omar Rekik; CB: Montassar Talbi, RB: Yan Valery

CM: Ellyes Skhiri, CM: Rani Khedira

CAM: Hannibal Mejbri

LW: Elias Achouri; CF: Hazem Mastouri; RW: Khalil Ayari,

Talking Points

Viktor Gyökeres key for Sweden

A year back, Alexander Isak was key figure for Sweden, but things have changed. After his record-breaking transfer move to Liverpool, Isak struggled to get going, with injuries also playing a role. Isak is now fit and part of the squad, however a lot will depend on Gyökeres' form at the World Cup.

Gyökeres, who won the Premier League with Arsenal and played the Champions League final, has been instrumental in Sweden's qualification to the World Cup. Their actual qualification campaign was abysmal, picking up just two points from six games. The Nations League offered them a way back to the qualification playoff and that's where they beat Ukraine and Poland. Gyökeres scored a hat trick against Ukraine and then went to score the crucial goal in a 3-2 win over Poland.

It's a tough group for Graham Potter's side, who will also face the Netherlands and Japan after Tunisia. Picking up three points against Tunisia will be significant to their chances of making it to the next round. And for that, they will bank heavily on Gyökeres.

Tunisia's defense is their strength

Tunisia, along with Côte d'Ivoire and England, didn't concede a single goal in their 10-game qualifying campaign. Although they changed their managers twice in the same period, the current one Sabri Lamouchi, who has been there since the start of the year, will mostly depend on his team's defensive solidity at this World Cup.

Even in the midfield, the likes of Ellyes Skhiri, who's the captain, and Rani Khedira will be crucial when it comes to providing the defensive cover for their team. In attack, Hannibal will have to do the heavy lifting but his injury is a big concern. Lamouchi will hope that there's nothing serious with his playmaker and he could play his part right from the first game.