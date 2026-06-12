World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Mexico, South Korea win - June 12

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It's day two of the World Cup, and after wins for Mexico and South Korea last night, you can follow all the latest news from the tournament right here with ESPN.

Al Qadsiah forward Julián Quiñones had the honour of scoring the first goal of the 2026 World Cup when he gave El Tri the lead against South Africa on their way to a 2-0 victory in the opening game.

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In the other game on opening night, South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia. Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ladislav Krejcí gave the European side the lead, before Hwang In-Beom and Oh Hyeon-Gyu turned the match on its head to give South Korea a precious victory.

The opening match between Mexico and South Africa also saw Yaya Sithole, Themba Zwane and César Montes all sent off, meaning that Thursday's game had the most red cards of any World Cup match for 20 years.

You have to go all the way back to Portugal and the Netherlands' round of 16 match in 2006 to find the last time there were as many dismissals at the tournament. In that instance, four players were given their marching orders -- Costinha, Deco, Khalid Boulahrouz and Giovanni van Bronckhorst -- as Portugal reached the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal by Maniche.

Coming up later today, the other co-hosts get their tournaments underway as Canada take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto, before Mauricio Pochettino's United States side host Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

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