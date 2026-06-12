Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye USMNT's Robinson, England's Hall

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USMNT and Fulham left back Antonee Robinson is on Manchester United's shortlist, alongside Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, while Real Madrid are ready to send Franco Mastantuono to Juventus on loan. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Fulham's Antonee Robinson is entering the final two years of his contract. Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Manchester United have shortlisted Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Fulham's Antonee Robinson as options to sign at left back, according to Sky Sports. United are in the market for a left back this summer, with competition needed for 30-year-old Luke Shaw after Tyrell Malacia's exit and Patrick Dorgu being used further up the pitch. The club have been tracking Hall for a while, though Newcastle reportedly want a fee upwards of £60 million. Meanwhile, USMNT defender Robinson is entering the final two years of his contract at Fulham, with managerial uncertainty playing a potential factor in any move, and he could be available for less.

- Real Madrid may be looking to sign Bernardo Silva as a free agent when his contract at Manchester City comes to an end, according to ESPN sources, but the club will make room for him by looking to loan 18-year-old forward Franco Mastantuono to Juventus, according to Tuttosport. Mastantuono cost the club €45 million last summer when he joined from River Plate, but he was left out of Argentina's World Cup as he struggled to adapt to his new club and will now leave to get more game time

- Newcastle have sent their first official offer to Osasuna to sign former Real Madrid winger Víctor Muñoz, says Fabrizio Romano. Discussions are ongoing between the clubs to reach an agreement that could cost around €40 million. The 22-year-old has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Anthony Gordon at St. James' Park, as he prepares for World Cup action in the Spain squad, but Madrid have also been linked with a move to re-sign him.

- Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with West Ham United over a potential double swoop to sign midfielder Mateus Fernandes and forward Crysencio Summerville. Footmercato reports that the European champions are keen to land the duo, who are both available after the Hammers suffered relegation from the Premier League. The double transfer is valued at €130 million, however Fernandes has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal.

- Manchester United are preparing an offer to sign RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, claims Footmercato. The Mali international is reported to be attracting attention following an impressive debut campaign in Ligue 1. Michael Carrick's side aren't alone in their interest, however, and there are some other unnamed Premier League teams believed to be monitoring the 23-year-old. While Sangare is on a long-term contract at Lens, there is an acceptance that he could leave this summer if the right bid arrives.

ESPN SOURCES

- Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations to sign free agent Bernardo Silva with the aim of beating out LaLiga rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid for the services of the Portugal international. Silva, 31, is available as a free agent at the end of this month after announcing his exit from Manchester City following nine years at the Etihad Stadium. Read

- Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks for the transfer of Lee Kang-In. But the French and European champions value the South Korea attacking midfielder's transfer at around €35 million. Read

- Manchester City have made a bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. City's verbal offer is understood to be worth £106 million with potential performance-related add-ons taking the value beyond £120 million. But sources said that Forest value Anderson's transfer at £120 million before bonuses. Read

- Manchester United are ready to pull out of the race to sign Anderson. United had made the England midfielder one of their top targets ahead of the summer transfer window as the club look to bolster their midfield. But concerns over Nottingham Forest's £120 million valuation have prompted club bosses to take a step back. Read

play 0:49 Laurens questions Elliot Anderson valuation after £120m Man City bid

OTHER RUMORS

- Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck isn't thinking about a move to Real Madrid while Germany are at the World Cup. (Bild)

- Barcelona have opened talks with forward Ferran Torres regarding a new contract, as he enters the final year of his deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona if he leaves Al Hilal as a free agent this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Trabzonspor want to bring in Manchester United and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Mirror)

- Fulham are frontrunners in the race to sign Parma center back Mariano Troilo. The 22-year-old is also being tracked by fellow Premier League clubs Brighton, Brentford and Leeds United. (Ekrem Konur)

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- Newly promoted Coventry City are looking to improve their defensive line, and have shortlisted 24-year-old FC Porto left back Francisco Moura as an option. (Ekrem Konur)

- Kieran Trippier is considering ending his contract with Wolves early. The former England international recently agreed to join the club after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent. However, it's claimed that the surprise dismissal of Rob Edwards as manager is making the 35-year-old defender consider his options. (Sky Sports)

- Nottingham Forest are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi as a potential replacement for Elliot Anderson. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Roma playmaker Matias Soule is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, while a €40 million valuation has been placed on the 23-year-old's transfer. (Tuttosport)

- Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 40, is set for crunch talks with AC Milan in the coming days over a potential contract extension, but it will likely depend on who takes over as the next manager, with Oliver Glasner hotly tipped. (Tuttosport)