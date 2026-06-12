          Emiliano Martínez completes glove training session in Argentina World Cup boost

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          • Adriana Garcia
          Jun 12, 2026, 08:35 AM

          Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez has completed his first full glove session after recovering from a finger injury.

          The Aston Villa star fractured a bone in the ring finger of his right hand on May 20 during the warm-up before his team's Europa League final win against Freiburg.

          The veteran goalkeeper wore a splint during the initial recovery phase and trained with one glove.

          He returned to train on Thursday with both gloves.

          Martínez missed the warm-up wins against Honduras and Iceland but is expected to start in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.

          Martínez, 33, is coming off a strong season with Villa, who finished fourth in the Premier League.

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          He was named in the Europa League Team of the Season.

          A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Martínez was voted the best goalkeeper.

          He was also awarded the Golden Glove as he helped his country win the 2024 Copa América.