Emiliano Martínez completes glove training session in Argentina World Cup boost

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez has completed his first full glove session after recovering from a finger injury.
The Aston Villa star fractured a bone in the ring finger of his right hand on May 20 during the warm-up before his team's Europa League final win against Freiburg.
The veteran goalkeeper wore a splint during the initial recovery phase and trained with one glove.
He returned to train on Thursday with both gloves.
Martínez missed the warm-up wins against Honduras and Iceland but is expected to start in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.
Martínez, 33, is coming off a strong season with Villa, who finished fourth in the Premier League.
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He was named in the Europa League Team of the Season.
A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Martínez was voted the best goalkeeper.
He was also awarded the Golden Glove as he helped his country win the 2024 Copa América.