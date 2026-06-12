Gregg Berhalter tips Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT for 'big things' at World Cup

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Former United States boss Gregg Berhalter is confident Mauricio Pochettino's side can achieve "big things" at the World Cup and help football's continued growth in the country.

After seeing co-hosts Mexico and Canada get their campaigns under way, all eyes will be on Los Angeles as America hosts Paraguay in Friday's opening Group D clash.

Berhalter will be watching the United States' first home World Cup match since 1994 from the So-Fi Stadium stands and has backed successor Pochettino to make this a summer to remember.

"I think it's a great moment for soccer fans in the United States and just people in general," the former US player and head coach told the Press Association.

"For us to get to experience the World Cup on our home soil, to have all the visitors come from abroad and support their team and really celebrate the beautiful game in this massive tournament.

The U.S. men's team plays in World Cup tonight against Paraguay, for the first of three group stage matches. Photo by Ira L. Black/USSF/Getty Images

"I think we have a good team. Thirteen of the players are returning World Cup veterans, so they were at the last World Cup.

"Nineteen of them were in the last cycle, and played big roles in the last cycle, and it's a team that I think can go far in the World Cup.

"We're going to have the home-field advantage. We're expecting big things from the team this cycle."

Berhalter led the US to the last 16 at Qatar 2022, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands, and Pochettino faces a battle to match that at the biggest ever World Cup.

"We have a good relationship," Berhalter said of the ex-Tottenham boss. "I think he's been really emphasising the competitiveness and fighting for the jersey. It makes a lot of sense.

"It's a home World Cup, and you want players that are going to go out and give everything they have for the team. But he's done a good job with the group, and now it's time to perform."

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Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are key players that remain from four years ago, while Berhalter is looking forward to seeing Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun shine this summer.

But there is nobody he wants to see out there more than son Sebastian as the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder follows his father in being selected for a World Cup.

"To have your son, who's worked so hard to get to this moment, representing the United States at a home World Cup is a dream come true," Berhalter said. "I'd gladly switch places with him any day."

Both father and son are among those benefiting from the legacy of the 1994 edition in the US, which led to the creation of Major League Soccer.

"That was really the beginning of it," the Chicago Fire boss said.

"The amount of investment by the owners of Major League Soccer to build world-class facilities, whether that's stadiums or training grounds, and to invest in youth development, has got us to the spot we're at."

Asked how this summer's World Cup can be built on, Berhalter continued: "I think it's continuing to attract world-class players.

"With Lionel Messi in the league, that made a difference in terms of global notoriety and it's continuing to both attract world-class players to MLS and then develop world-class players. If we can continue to do that, soccer is going to keep growing."