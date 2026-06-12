Benfica: José Mourinho would have left regardless of Real Madrid election result

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Benfica president Rui Costa has revealed José Mourinho would have left the Lisbon club even if Florentino Pérez had lost Real Madrid's presidential elections.

Re-elected president on Sunday, Pérez appointed Mourinho as Madrid's coach for a second spell after the club made a €15 million ($17m) compensation payment to Benfica.

Asked what Benfica would have done with Mourinho had Pérez lost the elections, Rui Costa said in a press conference:

"He would no longer be Benfica's manager given all the circumstances, following an amicable agreement between the parties. He would be leaving at this point."

Mourinho was under contract with Benfica for another season and was offered a new deal before Pérez's approach.

José Mourinho has signed a three-year contract at Real Madrid. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP via Getty Images)

"We made the offer when we felt the time was right," Rui Costa said. "We kept talking over time and Mourinho knew full well that he was the manager I wanted for next season. He had a contract with Benfica and we understood that, at the end of the season, we would renew that contract and not let him start his final year with just one year left on his contract.

"Mourinho chose differently; Real Madrid came along and he took another option. Disappointed? No, I have to respect it. It was an unexpected turn of events for us, I won't hide that, but I have to respect it and move on.

"Mourinho never hid from us that Real Madrid had made an approach. As for the rest ... Things had to take their course. We made a serious [renewal] offer to Mourinho and respected the fact that he had made a different career decision."

Mourinho guided Madrid to a LaLiga title, and to Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup triumphs, during his three years at the club before leaving in 2013.

He returned to guide Benfica in October shortly after being sacked by Fenerbahce.

Under Mourinho, Benfica went unbeaten in the league but finished third and missed out on Champions League football.

Benfica named former Fulham coach Marco Silva as Mourinho's successor this week.

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"We considered every possible scenario because we weren't going to be at the mercy of Mourinho or Real Madrid," Rui Costa said. "Every scenario was considered. And after all this turmoil, we had to move on and start planning for next season.

"There was a gentlemen's agreement between the parties whereby Benfica would not be disadvantaged, but we were already thinking about the future manager. It's a matter of the past now; he's Real Madrid's manager, and ours will be Marco Silva.

"Silva is a great manager and is at the perfect stage of his career to manage a club like Benfica."