Manchester City announce signing of Beth Mead from Arsenal

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Manchester City has signed former Arsenal winger Beth Mead on a three-year-deal, the club has confirmed.

Mead left Arsenal after almost a decade of service, with the club willing to offer her a new contract, but the terms were less than the 31-year-old expected, sources said.

ESPN previously reported that Mead and former teammate Katie McCabe who signed for Chelsea last week were likely to depart the club with negotiations over new deals falling below offers from rival clubs.

Speaking about the move to City, Mead said: "I'm very proud to be here. Obviously, City had an amazing season last year and I am excited to start a new chapter here.

England international Beth Mead has signed with Manchester City. Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I think the way City plays suits me really well, and I feel like it can get something extra out of my game.

"Speaking to the manager, I think it was a place where I think I can really fit into, help and bring a different dynamic to the team, so it was a no-brainer for me."

Mead won six titles with Arsenal including the Champions Leauge and Women's Super League, scoring 86 goals in 263 appearances.

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She currently holds the record for the most assists in WSL history (54).

Director of Football Therese Sjögran added: "Beth's achievements in the game speak for themselves, so we're delighted to bring her to the Club.

"She's shown what it takes to consistently perform on the kind of big stages we want to regularly be competing at, so she'll be a brilliant addition to our already impressive squad of players."