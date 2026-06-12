Cristiano Ronaldo on his World Cup fitness for Portugal: Have you not seen me play?

How much influence will Cristiano Ronaldo have on Portugal's performance in the World Cup? (1:55)

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Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is fit, confident and eager embark on his record sixth FIFA World Cup.

The Portugal captain started in both warmup wins against Chile and Nigeria but did not score.

Speaking prior to his national team travelling to the United States on Friday afternoon, Ronaldo, 41, chided reporters asking after his fitness: "Physically? I'm fine -- have you not seen my matches?"

Ronaldo said he was also satisfied with his team's World Cup preparations.

"It has been good but tiring because we've worked hard," he said.

"We've had the upper hand in our matches, but what matters most is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first game, and then when the pressure really starts to mount -- that's when we'll see the true champions."

Ronaldo is the all-time leader in appearances (227) and goals (143) for a men's national team.

He is looking to claim the one major trophy missing in his career.

Asked if Portugal are candidates to lift the World Cup, Ronaldo said: "We'll only know at the end.

"We're really looking forward to it; we know the World Cup is always a special tournament, just like the European Championship, so we're heading there full of hope."

Portugal have never won the World Cup and the closest they have come was in 1966, when they finished third. They do have one of the stronger rosters in the tournament. Bruno Fernandes is coming off a terrific season with Manchester United.

He broke the all-time Premier League record for the most assists (21) in a single campaign and received the award as best player of the Premier League season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to claim the one major trophy missing in his career. Stefan Koops/EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Portugal also have four players -- Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Gonçalo Ramos -- who helped Paris Saint-Germain retain the Ligue 1 title and the UEFA Champions League crown.

"We have a very good generation, but there are factors we can't control, such as the matches -- winning or not winning is the most important thing," five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo said.

"I believe this is a generation that will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people."

Ronaldo, who won the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr this season, stressed the importance of starting strong.

Portugal begin their campaign against Congo on June 17 in Group K, before taking on Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 28.

"The key is to start well, finish top of the group," he said.

"Then it's one game at a time, step by step, taking it calmly, building confidence and getting into our rhythm. "It will depend on many factors, but I'm very confident that things will go well."