Caroline Weir to leave Real Madrid on free transfer amid Lyonnes talks

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Real Madrid have announced that Caroline Weir will depart the club on a free transfer after a four-year spell, with sources telling ESPN that OL Lyonnes are in advanced talks with the Scotland international.

Weir joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 scoring 63 goals in 125 games, becoming the player with the most goals scored and assists for the club.

Sources told ESPN that fears were growing internally that Weir -- and teammate Naomie Feller --could leave the club on free transfers this summer after failing to negotiate new deals. Linda Caicedo, however, signed a new deal running until 2030.

Caroline Weir will leave Real Madrid on a free transfer. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)

Weir was regarded as a key player for Real Madrid, with her exit causing a serious blow to their long-term plans.

Sources have told ESPN that Madrid had already began looking at alternative options, with Chelsea's Mayra Ramírez topping the attacking list.

Sources added that the club held interest in Chelsea's Niamh Charles, too, however, the England defender is set to join Manchester City according to sources in the UK.

The club announced the signing of Elisa Senß from Eintracht Frankfurt on a contract running until 2030.