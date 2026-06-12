Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as co-hosts get their tournament under way

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After fellow co-hosts hosts Mexico kicked off the 2026 World Cup with a comfortable win on Thursday, attention now turns to Canada as they get their tournament up and running against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

If Canada can get the better of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it would represent their first victory at a World Cup.

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With the eyes of the world on the United States' teething issues and Mexico's fast start to the tournament, Canada have seemingly gone under the radar. They have an opportunity to change that on Friday as they kick off in just their third ever World Cup. Their previous two appearances came in 1986 and 2022.

Canada are yet to win a game at the World Cup, losing all six matches they've played.

The visitors are in a similar position, arriving in Toronto for just their second World Cup appearance after a group stage exit in 2014. With 40-year-old Edin Dzeko leading the line, they will be looking to play spoilsport on the hosts' big day out.

Their Group B rivals, Qatar and Switzerland, don't face off until the same time on Saturday, with the USMNT's game against Paraguay following events in Toronto.