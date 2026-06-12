Brighton make £30m offer for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic - sources

Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window (2:46)

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Brighton have made a £30 million ($40.2m) offer for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic, sources have told ESPN.

The 19-year-old has never made a senior appearance for Spurs, having joined Hamburg on a season-long loan shortly after agreeing an initial £12m ($16.1m) move from Hajduk Split in 2023.

That loan move was arranged to satisfy post-Brexit rules preventing Premier League clubs signing players aged under 18.

Brighton have bid for Spurs defender Luka Vuskovic. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

Vuskovic impressed at Hamburg in 30 appearances across all competitions. He is in Croatia's World Cup squad and could feature against England next week.

Vuskovic made his international debut in June of last year when appearing off the bench against Czechia. He scored his first goal for his country in a friendly vs. Colombia in March.

It is unclear whether Spurs would sanction a sale but they are in negotiations with Brighton over Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke and have had an opening bid rejected.

Tottenham have already signed two defenders this summer, with Andy Robertson arriving after his contract expired at Liverpool and Marcos Senesi joining on a free transfer from Bournemouth.