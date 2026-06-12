Sir David Beckham honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

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Sir David Beckham has become the first footballer to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former England captain was honoured in Los Angeles, California, on Friday -- recognising a career that saw him transcend the world of professional football to become a pre-eminent figure in fashion, lifestyle and popular culture.

He was given the 2,849th star on the Walk of Fame, which runs along Hollywood Boulevard. Other sporting figures honoured include Shaquille O'Neal, Billie Jean King and Muhammad Ali.

Speaking at the ceremony, Beckham said: "I must admit that this is all rather surreal. I've experienced some amazing moments in my career, but to be here in Los Angeles, receiving a star on the world famous Walk of Fame is truly incredible.

David Beckham has become the first football player to be given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I've always been a dreamer, but I could never have imagined that an honour like this would come to a working class English soccer player like me."

He was introduced by his wife Victoria and legendary actor Tom Cruise at the ceremony.

Beckham's club career included trophy-laden spells with Manchester United and Real Madrid, before a move to LA Galaxy that helped accelerate football's growth in the United States.

He won 115 caps for England and played at three World Cups, captaining the Three Lions in two. His curling free-kick against Greece in 2001, which sent his country to the 2002 tournament, remains one of his most iconic moments at national level.

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Since retiring from the professional game in 2013, he has remained firmly involved with football as co-owner of Inter Miami CF, the MLS side that attracted Lionel Messi to the United States in 2023.

Outside of the sport, Beckham built a global brand spanning fashion, entertainment and advertising, helping turn him into one of the most recognisable athletes of his generation.

In November 2025, he was knighted by King Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.