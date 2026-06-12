Morocco's Hakimi 'ready' to limit impact of Brazil's Vinícius

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Achraf Hakimi said he's "ready" to stop Vinícius Júnior in Morocco's World Cup opener against Brazil.

Morocco right-back Hakimi and Brazil left winger Vinícius are set to go head-to-head at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

The pair have met previously in the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup for their respective club sides, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

And Hakimi said he knows what to expect in what could be one of the Group C fixture's key battles.

"We know the quality of Vinicius," Hakimi told a news conference in New Jersey on Friday.

"I've played against him several times. He's a great player. I feel I'm ready and I'm sure we're going to have a good performance."

Morocco head into the game as underdogs despite finishing fourth at the last World Cup in Qatar four years ago.

But after warming up for the tournament with a creditable 1-1 draw with Norway, Hakimi said Morocco match up well against five-time champions Brazil.

"For a World Cup there's no favourite team," said the Champions League winner with PSG. "We know the quality of both teams. It's a very well balanced game. We hope that luck is on our side and we can make the most of the opportunity. I don't think there's a favourite."

Meanwhile, Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi is hoping that his attention to Carlo Ancelotti's coaching career might give him an advantage.

Ancelotti is set to take charge of his first World Cup game after a successful club career with Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Madrid.

"I've read all his books, maybe I'll have an advantage because I know all his secrets," joked Ouahbi. "We've analysed the opponent. We feel positive vibes. We're happy with the players and principles we have set up.

"The games will tell us where we stand. Everyone is in good shape and ready to play."

After their opener against Brazil, Morocco will face Haiti and Scotland in their next two group-stage matches.