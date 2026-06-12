Carlo Ancelotti: Ready for 'beautiful moment' as Brazil prepare to hunt for sixth World Cup

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Carlo Ancelotti has said he is ready for a "beautiful moment" in his already stellar coaching career, as he prepares to take charge of his first game at the World Cup.

Ancelotti has won domestic titles in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain during a 20-year managerial career which has included stops at Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

And after stepping into international football with Brazil in May 2025, the 67-year-old will be on the touchline for his first World Cup game against Morocco in New Jersey on Saturday.

"It's a new experience for me," Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday.

Carlo Ancelotti is confident his Brazil squad is up there with the best in the world. Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images

"It's something special. Obviously it carries a lot of responsibility. It's an honour to represent the country of football and the most decorated national team in the world. It's an honour and a responsibility. It's a beautiful moment for me."

Brazil have arrived in North America looking for a record-extending sixth World Cup victory. They haven't lifted the trophy since 2002 and have failed to get past the quarterfinals in four of their last five attempts.

Regardless, Ancelotti has said his squad are able to match the best in the world.

"This is a team which can compete with anyone," the Italian said, who revealed he expects Neymar to return to training next week.

"We can face up to any team. We have technical quality and experience and we are absolutely confident we can face up to any team.

"We have a good feeling about this World Cup. We're ready and prepared. At this point there is no clear favourite for the World Cup. Several teams will have the opportunity to compete all the way to the end."

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Much of the responsibility for Brazil's success at the tournament will fall on players like Vinícius Júnior and the Real Madrid winger backed up Ancelotti's claim that the team are among those capable of winning it all.

"We're coming in to be the winners," Vinícius said. "We're at the same level as the other major teams. We've got great players and we've got better over the last few months.

"We're here to try to change history and put Brazil back where it should have never left, which is back at the top.

The five-time champions will be looking to top Group C, which also contains Haiti and Scotland.

"The entire Brazilian nation has to be on our side and we'll do everything in our power to go back to the top," the 25-year-old added.

"I'm not here to be the best player in the tournament, I'm here to help Brazil win."