Barcelona near deal to loan U.S. goalkeeper Diego Kochen to Danish club - sources

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Barcelona are near a final agreement that would send American goalkeeper Diego Kochen on loan for one season to Denmark's Lyngby Boldklub, a source told ESPN.

Kochen, 20, is highly rated at Barça and came out of the club's La Masia, but it has been decided that the best step for his development is to go and play regular football elsewhere.

For the upcoming season, Kochen has prioritized playing time to foster his development, following a campaign in which he split his time between first-team call-ups and matches with the reserve squad.

Diego Kochen is near a deal to play for Denmark's Lyngby Boldklub. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Lyngby, recently promoted to the Danish Superliga, contacted Barcelona in late February to explore a loan deal; although other, more attractive offers were on the table, the Danish club guarantees him a starting role. The player is open to the move.

ESPN reported last week that the deal was in the making.

Born in Miami to Venezuelan and Peruvian parents, Kochen -- whose contract with Barça runs until 2028 -- has consistently prioritized playing for the United States, having been called up to train under Mauricio Pochettino.

Lyngby has a direct link to the United States through Union Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group behind the Philadelphia Union, which acquired a 10% stake in the club in 2024.