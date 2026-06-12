Hair pulling rules relaxed as Premier League announces new referee guidance

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Referees will be able to issue yellow cards for hair pulling in the 2026-27 season after a new set of football principles and refereeing points of emphasis were unveiled by the Premier League.

Three players were sent off for pulling hair in the top flight last season, with the act previously viewed as violent conduct after Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) outlined it would be punished as a red card at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, this is one of several changes to be implemented with a hair pull "without excessive force and/or brutality" deemed to be worthy of a yellow card. A greater focus on penalising holding by defenders at corners and challenges on goalkeepers will also be brought in by Premier League referees.

An announcement by the Premier League on Friday detailed new refereeing points of emphasis for the upcoming season after discussions with the top flight's Game Improvement Advisory Group (GIAG), which highlighted the desire to change the punishment for hair pulling.

Yellow cards are now a possible sanction for hair pulling. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images.

"A red card will be issued when there is a clear and deliberate action to pull an opponent's hair with excessive force and/or brutality. A yellow card will be issued if the action is deemed to be without excessive force and/or brutality," a Premier League statement read.

"Referees will enhance recognition of clear holding actions that have clear material impact, and/or non-footballing holding actions with no place on football pitch.

"This includes penalising defenders where they are clearly only focused on opponents and making a holding action that is impactful on the attacker's ability to play or challenge for the ball.

"Challenges on goalkeepers will be penalised where an attacking player makes a clear action with no intent to play or challenge for the ball which results in contact that impacts the ability of the goalkeeper to play or challenge for the ball."

A less is more approach will be continued for punishing handball and clear actions intended to deceive the referee will be robustly dealt with.

Across a list of football principles for 2026-27 season, Premier League referees will continue to implement a high threshold for penalising challenges and for VAR intervention, with the referee call set to stand until evidence is readily available to show a call is a clear and obvious error.

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A more efficient application of VAR, including the improved use of semi-automated offside technology, to reduce VAR delays is expected along with a focus on the in-stadium VAR experience and strong measures to reduce time-wasting and disruption tactics will be implemented.

Multiple changes to the laws of the game have been made and will be brought in, this includes players who receive on-field injury treatment or assessment being required to leave the pitch for at least one minute -- an increase from the 30-second limit before.

A five-second countdown and restart reversal for delayed throw-ins and goal kicks will occur, whilst a 10-second time limit has been brought in for players when they are substituted. If the time limit is exceeded, the substitute cannot enter until the first stoppage after one minute has elapsed.

A VAR review for when second yellow cards are awarded to a player resulting in a red card is another new worldwide addition, but a review will not happen for a potential second yellow card.