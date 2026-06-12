Dempsey slams Marsch over U.S. anthem claim: Stay in lane

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United States legend Clint Dempsey had some choice words for former national team assistant Jesse Marsch, who suggested Thursday that some American players needed encouragement to sing the anthem ahead of games.

Speaking ahead of Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina -- which ended in a 1-1 draw -- Marsch, who coaches Canada and was an assistant to Bob Bradley with the USMNT in 2010-11, said: "In the U.S., sometimes we had to beg players to sing the national anthem."

When he learned about Marsch's remarks, Dempsey, an analyst for Fox at the World Cup, responded in the fiery way that characterized his play during his time with the U.S.

"He really said that?" Dempsey asked on air ahead of the United States opener against Paraguay. "Man, I can't take this guy too seriously. It was an honor for me growing up and represent my country. When the national anthem happened, I wasn't someone who normally would sing. I put my hand over my heart and I'd pray to the good man upstairs.

"I'm someone who's bled for this country. I broke my nose playing for this country. I've come back from two heart procedures and played for this country.

"I'm not going to take advice from someone who switched to the other side and singing another country's national anthem. And as my boy Titi [Thierry Henry] would say, stay in your own lane. It looks like he's in a dang moped, so worry about your own team."

Marsch has had a contentious relationship with U.S. Soccer since being passed over for the national team head coach position in 2023 after Gregg Berhalter's contract expired following the 2022 World Cup.

In recent years, Marsch has aired his frustrations with U.S. Soccer more than once, saying in May of 2024 that he wasn't treated very well by the federation for which he both played and coached.

Both Dempsey and Landon Donovan, who are tied for the all-time scoring lead for the U.S. with 57 goals, were on the 2010 World Cup team that made it to the round of 16 in South Africa, with Marsch serving as an assistant.

Marsch was using the anecdote about U.S. players to highlight the passion and commitment he has seen within the Canada squad since taking over as manager of their national team a little over two years ago.

"These guys [the Canadian players] sing the national anthem, belt it out to the top of their lungs," Marsch said on Thursday. "Because they want to show the country how proud they are to be here, to be Canadians and to represent what Canada is."

On Friday, Marsch guided Canada to the first point in its World Cup history against Bosnia. Canada will play Switzerland and Qatar to round out Group B play as it looks to reach the knockout round for the first time.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.