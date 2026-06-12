Don't forget Canada: Why opening draw shows this is their World Cup too

Open Extended Reactions

Never mind the fact that Canada didn't win, or that it wasn't the very first game of the tournament. History was made in Toronto on Friday: Canada hosted a men's World Cup match for the first time, drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina. They earned their first point, too.

For a long time in this game, Bosnia spoiled the party. The visitors earned an early 1-0 lead and held it until the 79th minute when Cyle Larin's equalizer sparked an incredible atmosphere inside the Toronto Stadium, ending Canada's run of losing all six of their past World Cup games dating back to 1986.

​ Editor's Picks Dempsey slams Marsch over anthem: Stay in lane ESPN News Services

From gridiron to pitch: How NFL stadiums have transformed for the World Cup Cesar Hernandez

Meet the USMNT: The 26 players striving to win a World Cup on home soil Cesar Hernandez 2 Related

As the curse lifted at the seventh attempt, this day will live long in the memory of local fans who have strongly embraced this World Cup. First, they marched to their stadium in their red-filled droves, and they harnessed that energy once inside. Every generation was represented, including tiny babies who will be told one day they were there when Canada hosted the World Cup. There will be plenty to tell.

They can tell of the old-school feel of the game: Both teams played in classic 4-4-2 formations, playing with much intensity but lacking in quality (only 73% pass completion for Canada, 61% for Bosnia). They'll remind each other of the prematch performances from Canadian musical icons Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette, who sang crooning prematch anthems like "Bring It Home." And they'll remember the resilient second-half performance that got Canada's tournament off to a steady start.

"I feel I didn't do enough to get them ready for the first half," Canada boss Jesse Marsch said afterward, "but then the response that we showed in the second half and some of the messages that I gave at halftime helped."

​

play 0:22 Electric scenes as Canada fans march to World Cup game in Toronto

The best moment was Larin's equalizer. The Southampton striker was expected to start the game after a great run of form heading into this World Cup -- he scored nine goals in 22 games in all competitions last season -- but Marsch opted instead to start him on the bench. He entered the game with little over 10 minutes left and scored with practically his first touch.

Canada's fans surely left the stadium feeling a little disappointed not to have won the game. They were, without much doubt, the better team, while Bosnia started their most senior player, 40-year-old Edin Dzeko, on the bench and troubled only from set pieces.

Marsch had a lesson for Canada's fans, too. They're known around the world for being welcoming and kind. At this World Cup, the coach suggested it's time for the opposite. "As the crowd started to feel that the team was growing into the game, specifically in the second half, you could feel them cheering louder and being more participatory and pushing the group. That's what we need. We need the home crowd to push the team, to put pressure on referees, to create a hostile environment."

​ Cyle Larin equalised for Canada with practically his first touch of the ball. Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Let's see if the Canadians follow his advice.

World Cup fever will move to Vancouver next time, where Australia play Türkiye in Group D on Saturday before Canada return to face Qatar on Thursday.

In a World Cup, records can topple and fall in the blink of an eye. Canada entered Friday's game with only defeats on their résumé. If they can earn their first win, they could be a week away from all but securing a place in the knockout stages.

"We talked a lot about the sense of occasion," Marsch said. "We were aware of it. A home World Cup is a different occasion. It is a different feel. The stadium even feels different. It is bigger now, so it doesn't feel the same than the Toronto Stadium from before."