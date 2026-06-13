Richards starts USMNT World Cup opener vs. Paraguay after injury

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Key defender Chris Richards was named in the United States starting lineup for its World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Richards was injured May 17 while playing for English club Crystal Palace. Eagles manager Oliver Glasner said he believed Richards tore two ligaments in his ankle.

- 2026 World Cup updates: United States begin tournament against Paraguay

Richards missed the Americans' two friendlies over the past two weeks, but he said Wednesday that his ankle was "feeling good. Maybe a little swollen, but nothing tape can't help. If there's any time to sacrifice yourself, it's now."

Coach Mauricio Pochettino's other major lineup question mark was in the goalkeeper position, where he has opted for New York City FC stopper Matt Freese over Matt Turner, who started in goal for the U.S. in all four matches of the 2022 World Cup.

Overall, the lineup includes six players who featured at the last World Cup in Qatar, when the U.S. was eliminated in the round of 16.

Captain Tim Ream becomes the oldest player to appear for the USMNT in a World Cup match at 38 years, 250 days.

Julio Enciso has made Paraguay's starting lineup, a last-minute inclusion after being stretchered off during last Friday's 4-0 send-off victory over Nicaragua in Asunción.

The Strasbourg forward returned to full training Thursday and is set to lead the attack against the USMNT alongside Antonio Sanabria and Miguel Almirón.

After Paraguay, the U.S. will play Australia in Seattle before returning to So Fi stadium to take on Türkiye to round out the group stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.