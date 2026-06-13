FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Richards' perfect 83, Larin's 121, Balogun the first in 96 years

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Following Mexico's win on the opening day, the other two co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup also began their campaigns on Day 2, in Toronto and Los Angeles respectively. Canada picked up their first-ever point at a World Cup, after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, after they had to come back from an early goal down to Jovo Lukic, with Cyle Larin the hero for Jesse Marsch's side.

The USA, meanwhile, made a strong start to their World Cup, with a sensational 4-1 win over Paraguay in Los Angeles, as Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic starred, particularly in a first half where the USA played some superb football.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 12:

Canada 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

1

Promise David assisted Cyle Larin's equaliser for Canada, with the only pass that he completed all game.

2

Larin became only the second man to score for Canada at a World Cup, after Alphonso Davies scored against Croatia in 2022.

6

Bosnia and Herzegovina have drawn each of their last six games -- five of those draws have been by a 1-1 scoreline.

1/7

Playing their seventh World Cup match, Canada avoided defeat for the first-ever time at a World Cup. Their six World Cup games previously was the joint-most, alongside El Salvador, without a win a or a draw.

9

Bosnia and Herzegovina have now not lost any of their last nine games -- their joint-longest run without a loss in history.

0/14

Since Mexico beat Germany 1-0 in 2018, teams from the CONCACAF region haven't won any of the 14 games that they've played against UEFA nations. That run of 14 games includes five draws and nine defeats for CONCACAF teams.

31

Cyle Larin has now scored 31 goals for the Canadian men's national team, he's only second to Jonathan David for the most goals scored for them.

Cyle Larin equalised for Canada with practically his first touch of the ball. Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

121

Cyle Larin scored Canada's equaliser just 121 seconds after coming on as a substitute, he scored with his first touch of the game.

USA 4-1 Paraguay

2

Paraguay became the only team that the USA have beaten twice in World Cup history.

3

The USA scored three goals in the first half -- the last time they scored more than one goal in the first half of a World Cup match was against Portugal in 2002, in a match where they also scored three in the first half, and eventually won 3-2.

With his assist in the first half to Balogun, Christian Pulisic has three assists in his World Cup career - the most by a USA player since 1990.

Really like that. pic.twitter.com/IemK7NqJa3 - U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2026

4

The four goals that the USA scored are the most that they have ever scored in a single World Cup match. The USA have already doubled their tally from the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, where they only scored twice -- once against Wales and once against Iran.

Paraguay are now winless in their last four opening matches of a World Cup. The last time they won their opening match in a World Cup was in 1986 against Iraq.

The USA have now benefitted from four own goals in their World Cup history -- which is tied for second, alongside Germany and Italy. France, with six, have benefitted from the most own goals in World Cup hitory.

10/13

The USA have scored first 13 times in their World Cup history, they've won ten of those games. Their only loss in a World Cup game where they scored first came in 1950 against Spain.

24

The USA ended a 24-year wait for a multi-goal win at the World Cup, with their last such win being a 2-0 success against Mexico in the Round of 16 in 2002.

38y, 250d

At 38 years and 250 days old, Tim Ream broke Fernando Clavijo's record as the oldest to play for the United States at the World Cup.

83

Chris Richards completed 83 of his 83 passes - the most passes any player has completed without misplacing a single one in a World Cup match since 1966.

96

Folarin Balogun's two goals made him the first USA player to score two goals in a World Cup match for 96 years, since Bert Patenaude scored the first hat trick in World Cup history in 1930 against... Paraguay.