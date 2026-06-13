Balogun leads USMNT rout of Paraguay in dream World Cup start

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The United States World Cup opener was a magical Hollywood party ... save for one prominent question mark.

First, the unquestionably good: With a relentless attack, ruthless finishing and an opening half to rival the best 45 minutes in U.S. men's national team history, the Americans ripped through Paraguay, 4-1, to start this home tournament off in the sweetest of styles. It was, from a results standpoint, all the U.S. could have wanted.

The three-goal margin of victory was the United States' largest at a World Cup since a pair of 3-0 wins in the inaugural tournament in 1930.

But now the curious: Christian Pulisic, the star midfielder, was substituted at halftime after delivering a world-class performance. He told reporters afterward that he was taken off as a precaution after getting a kick to his left calf, adding that he's "really hoping that it's nothing."

- Pulisic subbed off at halftime with USMNT rolling

- USMNT rolls past Paraguay -- as it happened

It was, in many ways, the only thing that went sideways for the U.S. all night. The 70,492 fans at SoFi Stadium just outside Los Angeles -- only a sliver of which cheered for Paraguay -- were able to celebrate from nearly the opening kickoff.

Folarin Balogun scored twice in the first half to become the first American with two goals in a World Cup game since the inaugural edition 1930, while Pulisic was electric before his exit. Pulisic assisted on Balogun's first goal and set the table for a Paraguay own-goal just seven minutes in that opened the doors for a U.S. blowout.

Deep into stoppage time substitute Gio Reyna then delivered the perfect final flourish with an inspired finish with the outside of his right foot that showcased the talent that U.S. fans have yearned to see him produce on this kind of stage for so long.

Folarin Balogun celebrates his second goal in the United States' win over Paraguay. John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

The pomp and circumstance of the evening was appropriately Hollywood. Celebrities in attendance included Halle Berry and Tom Cruise (who sat alongside David Beckham), as well as George Lucas, Rob Lowe, Derwin James Jr. and Paris Hilton. Puka Nacua and Jaxson Dart sat together.

U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes joined more than 20 current and former USWNT players in the stands. A prematch concert included Katy Perry, Future and Lisa from the K-Pop band Blackpink. There were, naturally, some very giant flags.

There were also visible reminders of the litany of off-field issues that have muddied the run-up to this tournament. Iran's flag was booed when it was presented during the opening ceremony. Many of the stadium workers, who nearly staged a labor strike over working conditions, wore "KICK ICE OUT" pins, highlighting concerns about American immigration enforcement.

When the TV cameras did the mandatory cut to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, he was sitting alongside Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, as opposed to President Donald Trump; Paraguay's president, Santiago Pena attended, but Trump -- who was unusually candid about how he wouldn't pay the historically high prices for World Cup tickets -- passed on the American opener, citing scheduling.

He missed a show. Balogun, the AS Monaco striker who is the type of scorer the U.S. has craved, delivered in his first World Cup appearance. His first was a slick finish off Pulisic's pass while his second -- which came after he had another goal ruled out for an offside in the buildup -- was a rocket into the top corner that rippled the net and brought the American substitutes pouring onto the field in glee.

Balogun and Pulisic were hardly the only American lights. Weston McKennie combined well with Pulisic and Malik Tillman was everywhere. Tyler Adams and Chris Richards each completed 100% of their attempted passes in the first half. Whenever an American got on the ball, it seemed, there was a flick or a flash. The confidence was contagious.

Paraguay, a South American stalwart with a soccer identity rooted in defense and grit, upset Brazil and Argentina during this qualifying cycle but looked for much of the night as if no one had told them the tournament begun.

At halftime, already trailing by three goals, the outfield players gathered for an impromptu huddle at midfield in which Miguel Almirón and others tried to spark a revival.

It didn't happen. Maurício , the Paraguayan midfielder, snagged a consolation goal in the 73rd minute but the game was gone by that point. The U.S. had their party, save for the lingering question about what was ailing their biggest star.