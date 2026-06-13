Christian Pulisic subbed off at halftime with USMNT rolling

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United States winger Christian Pulisic was substituted at halftime of his team's World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday, with the Americans leading 3-0 at the break.

Pulisic had been dynamic throughout the opening half, knifing through the Paraguay defense to help force an own goal for the USMNT's first and setting up Folarin Balogun for the team's second.

Balogun scored one more to give the U.S. a 3-0 lead at the half, but when the teams took the field to start the second half, Sebastian Berhalter came on for Pulisic.

A spokesperson for U.S. Soccer told media in the press box that U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino would address Pulisic's substitution after the game.

A jubilant Southern California crowd arrived early to cheer on an American team with high hopes heading into the final home opener for this tournament's three co-hosting nations. And they were treated to a World Cup record half by the U.S. as it led by three at the half for the first team in team history.

Balogun's pair of goals also makred the first time a U.S. player had scored multiple goals in a World Cup game since Bert Patenaude scored a hat trick in 1930.

The U.S. plays Australia in Seattle on June 19 before finishing Group D play back at SoFi Stadium on June 25 against Turkiye.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.