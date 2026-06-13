VAR review: What was the 'mistaken identity' check in USMNT's win?

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Video assistant referee (VAR) causes controversy every week, whether it be the Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup, but how are decisions made and are they correct?

This FIFA World Cup, we take a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process in terms of the VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

Andy Davies (@andydaviesref) is a former Select Group referee, with over 12 seasons on the elite list, working across the Premier League and Championship. With extensive experience at the elite level, he has operated within the VAR space in the Premier League and offers a unique insight into the processes, rationale and protocols that are delivered on a Premier League matchday.

Referee: Danny Makkelie

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

Time: 53rd minute

Incident: After originally giving USMNT defender Tim Ream a yellow card, the referee was called to the screen and reissued it to Paraguay's Miguel Almirón.

After a VAR check for mistaken identity, Miguel Almirón is shown a yellow card 🟨 pic.twitter.com/XeD17F7hnV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 13, 2026

What happened: Ream, the U.S. team captain, was initially given a yellow card for what appeared to be a careless trip on Paraguay attacker Almirón. However, after the incident was reviewed by VAR and the referee at the screen, it was clear that Ream made no contact with the attacker, and his yellow was rescinded. Almirón received the yellow card for simulation.

VAR review: One of FIFA's new laws allows VAR to intervene when a player is shown a yellow or red card, but the offense for which the card was shown was committed by another player of either team.

Verdict: When a player clearly deceives the referee, and as a result, an opposing player receives an unfair yellow card, that is a positive addition to the laws. The initial yellow to Ream was an understandable decision in real-time by the referee, but Almirón clearly tries to win a free kick by committing an act of simulation, and his delayed yellow card is justified. This was a good application of the new laws and will hopefully discourage players from diving in these situations.