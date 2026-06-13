How Eredivisie top scorer Ueda now has to plot Netherlands' downfall

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- From the time he broke through at Kashima Antlers -- Japanese football's most successful club -- at the age of 20, Ayase Ueda showed the raw potential which suggested he could be one of the increasing number of prospects from his country to achieve more than simply playing in the J1 League.

He would eventually earn his move to Europe in the summer of 2022 when he signed for Cercle Brugge. Taking no time at all to adapt, a 22-goal haul would see Ueda finish as the second highest-scorer in his first season in the Belgian Pro League.

Dutch giants Feyenoord soon came calling. This time, the more-competitive Eredivisie needed an acclimatization period. But after scoring just 12 league goals in his first two campaigns at De Kuip, Ueda finally found his feet last season.

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With 25 goals, Ueda picked up the Eredivisie's Golden Boot -- becoming only the second Japanese to lead the scoring charts in a major European league after Kyōgo Furuhashi did so in the Scottish Premiership with Celtic in 2022-23.

The experience he has gleaned at Feyenoord, including the tougher times, has helped Ueda firmly establish himself as Japan's main man in attack. He was their top scorer throughout their Asian qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but contributed far more than just those seven goals.

As the Samurai Blue's lone striker, Ueda is the first to lead the press. He toils manfully even while outnumbered whenever the first ball is played into the attacking third. And, as often as he puts the ball into the back of the net, he is also creating openings for others with his build-up play.

He has the Dutch game to thank for honing his diverse skillset. Now, he has to put that gratitude to one side -- if he is to help his country get the World Cup off to a positive start. The Japanese begin their Group F campaign on Sunday with what is -- on paper, at least -- their toughest test against Netherlands.

Even though the Dutch have a plethora of talent, with Ueda likely to come up against one of the world's best centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Japan have no reason to fear one of football's traditional powerhouses.

After all, it was just at the last World Cup when Japan stunned both Germany and Spain to finish top of their group -- only being eliminated on penalties in the round of 16 after a draw with another heavyweight in Croatia.

The consistent narrative being preached by the Samurai Blue camp is that they are closing in on becoming champions of the world. If they are to do so, then they should be looking to be victorious against teams like Netherlands.

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Japan have never had any issue producing world-class attackers. Hidetoshi Nakata was followed by Shunsuke Nakamura, Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and, more recently, Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo.

What they have often lacked is a genuine No. 9 capable of stepping up on the big stage.

Ueda's predecessors Shinji Okazaki and Yuya Osako could never be faulted for their presence and endeavor. They also boasted respectable international goal tallies.

Nonetheless, of the 50 goals that Okazaki scored in 119 appearances for Japan, only two came across three consecutive World Cups from 2010 to 2014. Just one of Osako's 25 goals for the Samurai Blue came on football's biggest stage.

Having played just 45 minutes at the last FIFA World Cup, Ayase Ueda is set to be Japan's main man in attack in 2026. Zak Mauger/Getty Images

Noticeably, from the five players in Japan's top 10 all-time scorers that have featured since the turn of the millennium, three -- Honda, Kagawa and Takumi Minamino -- are actually attacking midfielders and not strikers.

Admittedly, the other two are Okazaki and Osako. Their average of 0.4 goals per game at international level is the same as Ueda's current rate. Given Ueda is still only 27 and arguably now approaching his peak, his goals-per-game ratio should improve.

And there is no better time for him to start than now.

This summer will not be Ueda's first World Cup. He was part of their 2022 squad although he was largely restricted to a watching brief, being an unused in the games against Germany, Spain and Croatia and only lasting the first half before being replaced in their solitary loss at that tournament -- a shock defeat at the hands of Costa Rica.

He was undeniably a reserve option back in 2022. But he is certainly Japan's main man in attack now.

Now arriving at the 2026 World Cup as the reigning Eredivisie top scorer, Ueda must ensure that newfound reputation follows him to the biggest of international platforms.

Even if, on Sunday, it has to come at the cost of the country that has helped him get this far.