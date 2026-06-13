Four goals and an electric display: USMNT's World Cup opener was near-perfect

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The United States men's national team had been waiting for the start of this FIFA World Cup for what seemed like an eternity. When the moment finally arrived, the big question was: Would they meet it and give U.S. fans something worth celebrating?

They did indeed, earning a decisive 4-1 victory over Paraguay in a World Cup opener that ticked nearly all of the boxes for the tournament co-hosts. Christian Pulisic was electric, having a hand in the first two U.S. goals before departing at half-time. The midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman and Weston McKennie was dominant for long stretches, full of slick combinations and touches going forward and providing relentless defensive pressure when asked to retreat. The much-maligned backline -- which welcomed the return of center back Chris Richards -- was solid for the most part, though it did concede Mauricio's 73rd minute tally.

And then there was Folarin Balogun. The AS Monaco forward has long been viewed as the missing piece to this U.S. side since switching his allegiance from England back in 2023. There have been moments, like the 2023 Concacaf Nations League final win over Canada, when he has met those expectations. But the World Cup is stage like no other, and Balogun delivered a spectacular performance with two impressive finishes, the first showing total composure and the second the perfect combination of precision and power.

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How impressive was Balogun's performance? The last USMNT player to score more than one goal in a World Cup match came all the way back in 1930, when Bert Patenaude scored a hat trick, also against Paraguay. Goals at the World Cup have been hard to come by for the USMNT ever since that tournament, scoring 28 across eight editions. Until this match that is. The four goals the U.S. scored were the most ever in a World Cup match.

The U.S. was top of Paraguay from the jump, and went up in the seventh minute when McKennie played Pulisic into space, collected a return feed, and then watched his pass deflect off Damián Bobadilla and into the Paraguay net. It might not have been exactly how the U.S. drew it up, but provided an invaluable boost in confidence and momentum.

There was no drop-off in terms of the USMNT's intensity, and Balogun doubled the U.S. advantage in the 31st minute. Pulisic was released down the left wing, and his pass took just enough of a deflection to sit up perfectly for Balogun to side-foot home.

The U.S. would have gladly taken a two-goal lead into half-time, but Balogun and the U.S. stayed aggressive and put the match beyond doubt. Tillman played Balogun into space, but there was still work to do. Balogun fended off a tackle, stayed patient and then blasted the ball into the top corner for a highlight reel goal.

World Cup co-hosts the United States banished any doubts hanging over the team with a decisive 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday. David Jensen/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT's level dropped in the second half following the departure of Pulisic, who told Fox Sports that he took a kick to the calf and came off as a precaution. Mauricio's goal added a sliver of tension, but the scoreline was restored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage-time, as Giovanni Reyna delivered the coup de grace with a sublime outside-of-the-foot finish.

Balogun will still get most of the plaudits, but as sharp as his play was, it would be almost unfair to single out just one player. This was a match where the team was the star. The win against Paraguay was about as complete a team performance as there has been in the Pochettino era, one that fans have been craving from the moment he was hired. There have been spurts of quality, like last November's 5-1 dismantling of Uruguay. But that was a friendly. As much as Pochettino likes to tout how there is no such thing, the very nature of such games always provides a bit of a handbrake in terms of momentum.

There have also been enough sobering performances to temper expectations when it came to the World Cup. It was just three months ago that the U.S. looked well below the standard needed in a World Cup by losing to Belgium 5-2 and Portugal 2-0. But the in the biggest moment -- at least so far -- the U.S. delivered.

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Now, U.S. fans can breathe easier. The upcoming games against Australia and Türkiye figure to be much tougher, so while this wasn't a must-win game, it was badly needed, and is a positive first step.

It's a result that also shows signs of the USMNT's promise, one that this World Cup was designed showcase. It was eight years ago that the U.S. was awarded co-hosting rights for this World Cup with Canada and Mexico. Expectations were ratcheted up immediately. Those only increased when the USMNT reached the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup with a young side that looked primed to grow and reach even greater heights. Then the wheels fell off with a group stage exit at the 2024 Copa America, sparking a move away from Gregg Berhalter and towards Pochettino.

The Argentine was the kind of manager that fans had been asking for, one who would take this talented side to the next level. Yet progress has been slow to come, with the team seemingly taking a step back for every one they took forward. But now, on the biggest stage, the most tangible signs of progress yet are visible.

There is still work to be done of course. Pochettino won't be pleased at how the U.S. was a bit looser defensively in the second half. But overall, the manager, the players, and the fans can have few complaints.

The USMNT's World Cup is off to a near-perfect start.