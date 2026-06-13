England World Cup gear stolen from team van in Kansas City

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Kansas City Police have arrested two people pending further investigation after England had team items stolen while in transit from Florida.

England completed their pre-World Cup training camp in Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday, with the squad then given a day off before flying to Kansas City on Saturday.

The Football Association's logistical team have been setting up their new base at the Swope Soccer Village and sources have told ESPN that training kit and other items were missing when a van arrived to be unloaded.

Sources added that the FA are now determining exactly what has been taken.

A statement from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department read: "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening."

The investigation is ongoing and two subjects of interest have been taken into custody.

England are due to hold a community training session on Saturday afternoon and play their opening Group L match against Croatia in Dallas next Wednesday.