World Cup Daily: Brazil fans take over NYC, Ronaldo arrives

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It's day three of the 2026 World Cup, and it's time for five-time world champions Brazil to enter the mix. They face Morocco, who reached the semifinals last time in Qatar, in what is perhaps the biggest game of the group stage at 6 p.m. ET. But the city of New York might struggle under the weight of fan celebrations if Brazil win AND the New York Knicks clinch their first NBA title since 1973 with a road win against the San Antonio Spurs at 8.30 p.m. ET.

Plus, Qatar face Switzerland and Scotland take on Haiti, before Australia face Türkiye at the odd time of midnight ET.

Many other teams are also preparing for their matches, so we will provide all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition in North America.