Spain vs Cape Verde at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde open their campaign on Monday in Atlanta against European champions Spain, in one of the bigger on-paper mismatches of the group stage of this year's tournament.

Cape Verde have big dreams, and have taken out some big dreams on their path to North America for this World Cup. They finished ahead of African giants Cameroon in their qualification group. They've now been given a World Cup debut of dreams too, with giants Spain in the way.

Spain have been disappointing at the last three World Cups, having not progressed past the Round of 16 in any of the three editions since their first -- and only -- World Cup win so far, in 2010. However, this group of players put that run of disappointing tournaments to a halt at EURO 2024, when they played entertaining football, and also won the tournament.

Much will hinge on their midfield again, with the likes of Pedri, Rodri, and Fabián Ruiz all forming critical parts of the wheel for the Spaniards to roll through smoothly.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Monday June 15, 12 p.m.

UK BST: Monday June 15, 5 p.m.

India IST: Monday June 15, 9.30 p.m.

Australia AEST: Tuesday June 16, 2 a.m

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Referee: Adham Makhadmeh (Jordan)

Predicted Lineups

Spain

Unai Simón

Marcos Llorente | Pau Cubarsí | Aymeric Laporte | Marc Cucurella

Fabian Ruiz | Rodri | Pedri

Lamine Yamal | Ferran Torres | Nico Williams

Cape Verde

Vozinha

Wagner Pina | Diney Borges | Roberto Lopes | Sidny Lopes Cabral

Telmo Arcanjo | Kevin Pina

Ryan Mendes | Jamiro Monteiro | Jovane Cabral

Nuno da Costa

Talking Points

All eyes on Yamal's fitness status

Lamine Yamal returned to training with Spain on Thursday. Pablo Garcia/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spain's flying wingers -- Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams -- played a huge part in the team's stunning success at EURO 2024. However, both of them have been injured, and enter this tournament with a cloud on their fitness statuses. Both have returned to full team training at the team's base in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Thursday, and are likely to play a part in this game.

However, it is unlikely that either Yamal or Williams will be risked from the start for this game, as Spain do have reserve options available on the bench, such as Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Álex Baena are all capable of playing in the front three.

However, Yamal is Yamal, and Spain need him fit and firing, particularly when the tournament reaches its pointy end. De la Fuente will have to find the right balance between ensuring his star winger isn't rushed back too early, but the Spain coach will also know that he has to build some rhythm into Yamal's body and legs, before the toughest tests come along later in the tournament.

Can Cape Verde make a dream day dreamier?

Cristiano Barbosa/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Without being disrespectful or patronising towards them, it is clear that Cape Verde being at this tournament is a huge achievement for their football. They aren't a team that should be judged based on the results that they put up in these three group games, but of course, their aim will be to give a good impression of themselves, and perhaps cause an upset or two.

On World Cup debut, tests don't come much harder than a game against this Spanish team. Cape Verde are unlikely to have much of the ball, and when they do, they are unlikely to be given much time on it. They need to be organised in defence, and sharp and quick on the counter-attack, if they are to have a chance of hurting Spain.

Either way, it is the day of all days for Cape Verde football, so one must not understimate the pressure of the occasion as well. These Cape Verde players will have to deal with that, they'll have to deal with the superstars on the opposition, and they'll have to deal with playing in an arena the size of which few of them will have played in before.