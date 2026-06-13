Balogun living World Cup 'dream' as U.S. choice pays off

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- United States striker Folarin Balogun said his two goals in Friday's 4-1 World Cup victory over Paraguay made for a "dreamy night."

After the U.S. went ahead on an own goal from Paraguay's Damián Bobadilla, Balogun struck twice before halftime to become the first U.S. men's national player to score two goals in a World Cup game since the inaugural tournament in 1930.

-Carlisle: Four goals and an electric display: USMNT's World Cup opener was nearly perfect

- USMNT player ratings: Balogun, Pulisic team-best performances lead dazzling opener

- Pulisic subbed off at halftime, 'hoping it's nothing'

Balogun netted his first goal in the 31st minute as Christian Pulisic's deflected centering feed sat up perfectly for him to score from 14 yards. Then, deep into first-half stoppage time, Balogun collected a through ball from Malik Tillman, shrugged off a challenge from a defender, dribbled to his left and delivered a venomous strike into the top left-hand corner of the goal.

Maurício scored for Paraguay in the 73rd minute, but the USMNT's Gio Reyna capped the opening night for the World Cup co-host with a sublime stoppage-time goal struck with the outside of his right foot.

Afterward, Balogun said he hadn't fully grasped what transpired.

"A real dream, it's a dreamy night," he said. "I've not been able to take it all in. I'm sure when I get back to my hotel, I'm going to be able to be in the moment and experience how much of an amazing night this is."

Folarin Balogun became the first USMNT player to score two goals in a World Cup game since 1930. Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The U.S. forward's performance was noted by Pulisic, who said he is grateful to have a striker of Balogun's ability playing alongside him.

"The kid's insane. He's lethal right now," Pulisic said. "We're really lucky to have him. Let's just hope it keeps coming like this."

Pulisic said he has also noticed Balogun's work outside the box, even though the U.S. forward is often facing center backs who are much bigger than he is.

"Everyone will look at the goals, but the way he's fighting against these center backs, [he's] holding up the ball, getting fouls," Pulisic said.

The performance capped Balogun's remarkable journey to the U.S. team.

In 2023, he filed a change of association with FIFA to play for the U.S., having been born in New York to Nigerian parents before growing up in England and representing the country at the youth level.

Fans encouraged him to make that decision as he pondered his international future. Friday's performance was a way of paying back the fans.

"When I committed, I've always said the fans gave me so much motivation, showed me so much support," he said. "For me, the most important thing has always been to repay that.

"I feel like today is a great opportunity, and I just want to continue to show the fans I made the right decision. I'm completely proud, and I want to continue to make the fans proud as well."

Balogun has had memorable performances in a U.S. jersey, including a goal in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League final against Canada. But scoring in a World Cup is next level and a dream come true for the Monaco forward.

"I visualized my debut in the World Cup scoring, but the reality did surpass that of scoring two goals," he said. "And the second goal was a fantastic goal as well."

After its big opening night, the U.S. will next take on Australia in Seattle before returning to SoFi Stadium to face Türkiye to round out the group stage.