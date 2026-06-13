World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as USMNT make dream start - June 13

Open Extended Reactions

It's day three of the World Cup, and after an excellent win for the United States men's national team and a rousing draw for Canada, you can follow all the latest news and updates right here, with ESPN.

The U.S. made the perfect start to their World Cup on Friday night, strolling to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay thanks to a brace from Folarin Balogun, an own goal by Damián Bobadilla and a terrific strike from Giovanni Reyna.

- Haiti vs Scotland at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

- Balogun leads USMNT rout of Paraguay in dream World Cup start

- Don't forget Canada: Why opening draw shows this is their World Cup, too

Canada, meanwhile, rescued what could be a precious point thanks to an excellent impact off the bench from Cyle Larin. The Southampton striker had only been on the pitch for a few minutes when he controlled Promise David's ball with his chest before swivelling and firing the ball beyond Nikola Vasilj. Jovo Lukić had given the visitors the lead in the first half with a header from a corner.

Friday's results mean that all three of the host nations have started with positive results. Wins for the U.S. and Mexico have them in commanding positions in their respective groups, while a point for Canada against the team that is most likely to rival them for second place behind Switzerland could prove vital.

Jesse Marsch's side know that, if they beat Qatar, they would be on the verge of making Canadian football history by reaching the knockout stages for the very first time.

Coming up later there are a whole host of games as the tournament really opens up, with Brazil, Morocco and -- of course -- Scotland all in action.

- World Cup 2026 today: Live updates and news -- as it happened on June 12