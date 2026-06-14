Iraq vs Norway at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Iraq and Norway both return to the FIFA World Cup stage after prolonged absences, and take on each other in their tournament opener in Boston on Tuesday evening, with the European team coming into this as the favourites.

Norway had a stunning qualification campaign, where they won all eight games that they played, scoring 37 times. 11 of those goals came in one game against Moldova, but they also scored seven times in two games against Italy, as they condemned the four-time world champions to the playoffs, where they eventually came unstuck.

Norway's attacking riches are plentiful, but under coach Stale Solbakken, they are a superb, functional, all-round team, and one that will be a big challenge for Iraq.

Iraq were the last team to qualify for the World Cup, beating Bolivia in March in the intercontinental playoff. It's been a great start to the tournament so far for teams from the Asian Football Confederation, and Iraq will look to keep that going, but it will be a really tough ask for them in this game.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Tuesday June 16, 6 p.m.

UK BST: Tuesday June 16, 11 p.m.

India IST: Wednesday June 17, 3.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Wednesday June 17, 8 a.m

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.

Referee: Pierre Atcho (Gabon)

Predicted Lineups

Iraq

Ahmed Basil Fadhil

Hussein Ali | Zaid Tahseen | Akam Hashim | Merchas Doski

Youssef Amyn | Aimar Sher | Amir Al-Ammari | Ibrahim Bayesh

Ali Al-Hamadi | Aymen Hussein

Norway

Ørjan Nyland

Julian Ryerson | Kristoffer Ajer | Torbjørn Heggem | David Møller Wolfe

Martin Ødegaard | Sander Berge | Fredrik Aursnes

Alexander Sørloth | Erling Haaland | Antonio Nusa

Talking Points

Haaland looks to make a mark on World Cup debut

Erling Haaland is in Norway's squad. Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Erling Haaland is here at the World Cup -- his first major tournament with his country -- and he comes into it playing some excellent football. He's just scored 38 goals for Manchester City in this season gone by, but he missed out on the two biggest prizes with his club, even if City did end up winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Haaland is the engine that drives this Norway team as well. In European qualifying, where Norway topped a group that also contained Italy, the striker scored 16 times in 8 matches, and had a further two assists as well. So, while the Norwegian side is a team in the true sense of the word, with quality spread across the pitch, they wouldn't be where they are without Haaland.

Against an Iraq side that can be stubborn and frustrating to play against, Haaland's positional instincts and finishing are going to be critical, as Norway ensure they don't slip on the banana peel that this fixture could be.

Iraq need to be defensively solid

Aymen Hussein and Graham Arnold TIBA SADEG/Middle East Images/AFP

Regulars to the Asian footballing scene will recognise a Graham Arnold team when they see one -- they're organised, structured well in defence, and set up to play on the counter-attack. Australia under Arnold played that way at the last World Cup in Qatar as well. Expect more of the same from Iraq at this tournament.

They are underdogs in this group, which also includes France and Senegal, so qualification for the knockout stages, for the moment, looks to be a big ask. However, Arnold will fill his side with belief that they can frustrate those teams if they defend well enough for long periods of time.

The likes of Aymen Hussein and Ali Al-Hamadi will lead the attacking line for Iraq, and will have to be ready to do some hard running for long periods without the ball, as Arnold is unlikely to change his template: making his team a defence-first outfit.