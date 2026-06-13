Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal shortlist three young wingers

How can USMNT use Christian Pulisic at the World Cup? (1:07)

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Arsenal have been linked to three different wingers: Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis, and Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea. Plus, AS Roma have asked for info on USMNT and AC Milan midfielder Christian Pulisic. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola remains a top target. Bertrand GUAY / AFP via Getty Images

- Arsenal have been linked to three different wingers by three different outlets, while not impacting their interest in signing Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. Sky Sports reports that the Gunners are one of the Premier League clubs that have been tracking Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, 23, who could be allowed to leave the club after he was disappointed that he didn't start the Champions League final. The Athletic states that the Gunners are exploring a deal for Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis, 24, and a deal could be possible for around €40 million. Finally, The Sun suggests that Arsenal are weighing up a move for Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea, 24, but are unwilling to meet his €70 million release clause.

- Roma have asked for information on AC Milan and USMNT forward Christian Pulisic, according to Nicolo Schira. The 27-year-old, who was taken off at halftime against Paraguay in what he described as a "precaution" after taking a kick, has a contract at Milan that runs until 2027 but includes a unilateral option for another year. Pulisic has been waiting for a renewal offer for months and his agents have now spoken to Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini, while they have also been approached by clubs from the Premier League and MLS.

- Bayern Munich are increasingly confident that they will sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, following positive talks with his representatives, according to TEAMtalk. The Bavarians are already preparing an opening offer in the region of €25 million, with Barcelona yet to have triggered their €30 million option to make the 28-year-old's loan permanent, which expires on June 15. United have told Bayern that they will hold out for that figure of €30 million.

- Barcelona are not changing their mind on signing Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, with the Argentina international still their priority despite Real Madrid seeing a €150 million offer rejected already, as reported by AS. Alvarez, 26, has already told Los Colchoneros that he wants to leave and join Barca, but Atleti remain firm in their stance of wanting him to stay and that if they were to let him leave it would be to anyone other than the Blaugrana. Arsenal also want Alvarez, while Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign him.

- Meanwhile, Barcelona are among a number of clubs interested in Australia and Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington, says Tom Bogert. Herrington, 18, only made his international debut in March but is set to start at the World Cup for Australia against Türkiye on Sunday. The record transfer for an Australian is £15 million ($23m at the time) -- when Harry Souttar joined Leicester City in January 2023 -- but Colorado reportedly want around £22 million ($30m).

ESPN SOURCES

- Barcelona are near a final agreement that would send American goalkeeper Diego Kochen on loan for one season to Denmark's Lyngby Boldklub. Kochen, 20, is highly rated at Barça and came out of the club's La Masia, but it has been decided that the best step for his development is to go and play regular football elsewhere. Read

- Brighton have made a £30 million offer for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic. The 19-year-old has never made a senior appearance for Spurs, having joined Hamburg on a season-long loan shortly after agreeing an initial £12 million move from Hajduk Split in 2023. Read

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OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United are willing to spend over £100 million to sign two midfielders and have shortlisted Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott and West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes. (Sun)

- Benfica center back Tomas Araujo is on the list of players new coach Jose Mourinho has recommended to Real Madrid. (Radio Marca)

- Chelsea have valued the transfer of midfielder Enzo Fernandez at £120 million in an effort to see off any interest from Manchester City. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure but there is also competition from Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. (TEAMtalk)

- Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche is on Paris Saint-Germain's list of winger options for this transfer window, as well as RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- Atalanta right back Marco Palestra wants to stay in Italy amid interest from Internazionale, but Atletico Madrid have already made a concrete move for the 21-year-old and Manchester City could do the same. (Tuttosport)

- Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven have made contact in talks regarding a fee for attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari but there is still work to do. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Bayern Munich have moved closer to an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for left back Nathaniel Brown with a total package worth up to €55m being considered realistic. (Sky Deutschland)

- Bayern Munich are tracking Twente center back Ruud Nijstad, who has also received attention from the Premier League and Serie A. (TEAMtalk)

- Como are pushing to keep Nico Paz from re-signing for Real Madrid for €9 million for another season with talks underway. (Nicolo Schira)

- Ansu Fati's permanent move from Barcelona to Monaco should be confirmed next week with only "a few minor contractual differences" yet to be solved. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Liverpool, Leeds United, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are among the clubs who have checked on Midtjylland and South Korea center back Lee Han-beom. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. (Athletic)