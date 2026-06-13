England welcomed to World Cup by 'Soccer Capital of America' Kansas City

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City calls itself the "Soccer Capital of America" and there is a good chance the World Cup champions will have called the Midwest metropolis home this summer.

England, Argentina and the Netherlands are all based in and around the city, with Algeria also in the area for the 48-team tournament which kicked off on Thursday.

Kansas City was only awarded host-city status when it stepped in following Chicago's withdrawal but it is big on the football scene, having invested almost $700 million (£522m) in infrastructure, with MLS side Sporting Kansas City and NWSL outfit KC Current having purpose-built stadiums.

The Hendon Hall hotel in north London hosted England when they won the World Cup in 1966 but the Inn at Meadowbrook will be their home if Thomas Tuchel's side add a second star to the shirt, with training based at Swope Soccer Village -- the home of Sporting Kansas City's second team.

The Football Association wanted the Compass Minerals National Performance Center to be England's base, but lost out to Argentina due to the defending champions playing in the city.

England are based in Kansas for the World Cup. Getty

The Netherlands are using KC Current's facilities while Algeria are based at the University of Kansas.

"We are delighted to welcome England," the chief executive of KC2026, Pam Kramer, told the Press Association.

"The arrival of one of the world's most followed national teams is a significant moment for our city.

"England's decision to base themselves in Kansas City reflects our passionate sports culture, our spirit of hospitality and the world-class facilities that define our region. We are also proud to be hosting the Netherlands, Argentina and Algeria during the tournament, meaning four nations have chosen Kansas City as their home away from home.

"It is a powerful endorsement of the investments in our region and proof that the global game has become part of the fabric of life here.

"Kansas City has proudly earned its reputation as the Soccer Capital of America. Soccer has deep roots here."

- Key issues for England at 2026 World Cup: Fatigue, fitness and do Gordon, Stones start?

- England World Cup gear stolen from team van in Kansas City

- What 2026 World Cup stadiums will host England and Scotland? Venue guide

The city is also priding itself on embracing the tournament more than any other and believes its FIFA Fan Festival will be the best in the tournament.

Around 25,000 fans flocked to the site in the shadows of the WW1 Memorial and Museum to watch the United States' opening match against Paraguay on Friday night.

Organisers have attracted big-name performers such as Flo Rida, Sheryl Crow and The Chainsmokers.