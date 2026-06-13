Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Saudi Arabia begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a Group H encounter against Uruguay at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday. With Spain and Cape Verde their other opponents in the group, this match takes on plenty of importance, as it could decide qualification.

Having stunned Argentina with a 2-1 win in the 2022 World Cup, Saudi Arabia will be hoping for a similar result against South American opposition this time around. Their task has been made complicated however, by the sacking of Herve Renard in April, who had overseen a nervy qualification campaign. Georgios Donis, who had been managing in the Saudi Pro League since 2021, took charge of the national team, but has only had the pre-World Cup friendlies to prepare. A World Cup in America is a good omen for Saudi Arabia though, as they made their tournament debut in 1994 and had their best-ever finish, reaching the Round of 16.

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay, meanwhile, are settled under Marcelo Bielsa, who's been in charge since 2023 and has already fashioned a trademark high-pressing outfit. They finished fourth in CONMEBOL qualification, but an infamous 1-5 loss to the United States last November saw Bielsa almost call it quits. They do have history on their side against Saudi Arabia, winning the only World Cup encounter between them by a 1-0 scoreline in 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV 1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Monday June 15, 6 p.m.

UK BST: Monday June 15, 11 p.m.

India IST: Tuesday June 16, 3.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Tuesday June 16, 8 a.m.

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Team News

Saudi Arabia

Donis has a bit of a goalkeeping issue, with first-choice keeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi still nursing an injury and not featuring in Saudi Arabia's 3-0 win over Puerto Rico or the goalless draw against Senegal ahead of the World Cup.

Uruguay

Bielsa has plenty of injury headaches ahead of the World Cup, with star defenders Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez likely to miss the opener. They may also be without creative winger Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Predicted line-ups

Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Al-Amri, Al-Harbi; Al-Khaibari, Kanno, Al-Juwayr; Mandash, Al-Buraikan, Salem Al-Dawsari

Uruguay: Rochet; Varela, Caceres, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur; Canobbio, Nunez, Maxi Araújo

Talking Points

Can Saudi Arabia make the knockouts?

Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The fact that 35-year-old Salem Al-Dawsari is still Saudi Arabia's best player speaks volumes, but given the format of this World Cup (eight third-placed teams from twelve groups qualify for the Round-of-32) Donis might already have his eye on the game against Cape Verde.

They come into their 2026 World Cup opener as clear underdogs against Uruguay, but have the capacity to spring a surprise. Al-Dawsari's ability to cut in from the left and score a worldie remains, although he has struggled for the national team in recent times. Donis can depend on a settled defence, however, with the likes of Hassan Al-Tambakti enhancing his reputation with sterling displays against big-name strikers in the Saudi Pro League.

That has also meant that the nation's strikers have found time on the pitch hard to come by - with the influx of foreign superstars into the SPL -- and that resulted in a lack of goals in qualification (seven goals from ten games). Against Uruguay's high press, Saudi Arabia's midfield will have their task cut out, but they can perhaps take advantage of Uruguay's injuries at the back.

Uruguay eye a deep run but will Bielsa's demands scupper their chances?

Marcelo Bielsa's style of football places plenty of physical demands on his players, and his squad have already shown signs of breaking. The injuries to Araujo and Gimenez in defence will cause quite the re-shuffle at the back, and Saudi Arabia could take advantage. Bielsa's high-pressing style in the summer heat in the USA after a long club season could have his players breaking down.

Yet, the squad is full of players that define the never-say-die spirit (garra charrua) that is a trademark of Uruguayan football, and that could propel them to a first semifinal appearance since 2010. However, the retirement of Edinson Cavani and non-selection of Luis Suárez have left a goal-scoring void in the team, and Darwin Núñez's struggles with Al Hilal has meant Bielsa has depended on journeyman striker Rodrigo Aguirre of late.

Fede Valverde will Uruguay's talisman however, and his penchant for goals from range could prove to be Bielsa's ace-in-the-hole. With Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in the group, Uruguay ought to at least make it to the knockout stages, after which Bielsa's familiarity with tournament football might come to the fore.