Neymar will be on bench for Brazil vs. Morocco but won't play, Ancelotti confirms

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Neymar will be on the bench for Brazil vs. Morocco on Saturday but won't be playing.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday confirmed that Neymar will not play vs. Morocco. He will join the team on the bench but will not be in kit.

"Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible," Ancelotti said. "Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.

"When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team."

Neymar has not made an appearance for the Brazil national team since picking up a serious injury in October 2023. Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Santos star is continuing his intensive treatment routine to recover from a muscle injury in his right calf, which has prevented him from training with the national team squad since he reported for duty on May 27.

Neymar sent Brazil fans a message via his Instagram on Friday that said: "Amanhã é o dia prontos para os desafios. Vamos BRASIL : Tomorrow is the big day -- ready for the challenges. Let's go, Brazil!"

Neymar had physiotherapy on Saturday, as planned by the medical department, while the athletes followed the normal schedule for a game day. He will join the Brazilian delegation that will go to MetLife Stadium hours before the match against Morocco and will be allowed to be on the bench, even though he is not in the squad.

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He will be the only confirmed absence for Ancelotti in the opening match of the World Cup.

Brazil will start with the following lineup: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Alex Sandro; Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães; Lucas Paquetá, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha and Vinícius Jr.