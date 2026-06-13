Qatar vs. Switzerland LIVE: Latest updates from 2026 World Cup as Embolo converts penalty

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Qatar meet Switzerland in a Group B clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

Murat Yakin's side begin their campaign looking to make a strong start in a group that also contains Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina -- who drew 1-1 on Friday.

The Swiss have become regulars on the biggest stage, qualifying for six consecutive World Cups and reaching the knockout rounds in four of their last five appearances.

Qatar, meanwhile, are competing in their second World Cup finals after making their tournament debut as hosts in 2022.

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The Asian champions will hope to draw on their experience from recent major tournaments as they look to spring a surprise against one of Europe's most consistent international sides.

Both teams know three points here would provide an early boost in the race for a place in the last 32 -- with a match against a third-placed finisher on offer for the team that comes top of the group.

Swiss captain Granit Xhaka is expected to be a key figure in midfield, while Qatar will look to attacking talents Akram Afif and Edmilson Jr to provide a threat going forward.

Qatar booked their place at the 2026 World Cup by defeating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the fourth round of AFC qualifying, earning a spot at the finals for the second time in their history.