Haiti vs. Scotland LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Tartan Army kick off campaign in Boston

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Scotland open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Haiti in Group C in Boston, and you can follow all the action LIVE right here with ESPN

With Brazil and Morocco clashing earlier, this could be a huge result for either team.

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Scotland were sweating over the fitness of star player, and bicycle kick aficionado, Scott McTominay but it appears he will be fit to play (confirmation on that will be on the blog as soon as we have the lineups) and that could be key for the team returning to the biggest stage after nearly three decades away. In 1998, Scotland started with a 2-1 loss to then defending champions Brazil, but they've got a relatively easier opener here. Up against debutants Haiti, Scotland will know this is their best chance for three points in a group where Brazil and Morocco both also have designs for deep runs into the later stages of the tournament. Curiously, Brazil and Morocco were also their group mates in that 1998 hurrah.

Haiti, meanwhile, will want to continue their dream run. They warmed up for the World Cup with a mixed bag of results a 2-1 loss to Peru followed a 4-0 thrashing of fellow World Cup competitors New Zealand... and they'll be quietly confident of surprising the Scots on debut. They will likely set up deep, inviting Scotland on and look to punch back on the counter.

This should make for a fascinating spectacle, and we'll be with you throughout.