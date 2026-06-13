Japan 'came here to win the World Cup, not fun' - Yukinari Sugawara

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DALLAS, Texas -- Since 2005, Japan have had the long-term target of winning the FIFA World Cup by 2050.

But that is not the projected date when they think they will finally get there. Rather, it is the deadline.

There is a hunger to get there way before that. Even when they became the first nation other than the three co-hosts to book their spot at the 2026 edition last March, they maintained that it was the only the first part of the job completed.

And on the eve of their campaign opener -- a massive clash with Netherlands on Sunday -- the narrative was once again reiterated: they are here to become world champions.

"We came here to win the World Cup," wingback Yukinari Sugawara told ESPN, after Japan's final training session before the game at Southern Methodist University on Saturday morning.

"We didn't just come here for fun. We have to be ready for that [challenging to win the World Cup].

"We have to fight for that. We have to fight for our country, our family, our friends, and all of the Japanese people.

"We're ready to go."

Japan's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw them record first-ever wins over Brazil and England, following on from their huge upsets over Germany and Spain back in the 2022 edition of the tournament. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

On paper, Japan could still be viewed as slight underdogs against a formidable Netherlands outfit who are currently ranked eighth in the world, ten spots above than the Samurai Blue.

Nonetheless, the Japanese have developed an uncanny knack of pulling off upsets against some of football's strongest teams.

At the last World Cup, they beat both Germany and Spain to finish top of a difficult group, while their preparations for this year's tournament saw them record first-ever victories over Brazil and England in friendlies.

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Sugawara admits the Dutch will pose another tough test but stressed that no stone will be left unturned in their preparations.

"It's going to be [a] really big [game] -- and tough," added Sugarawa, who is currently on the books of Southampton but spent the last season in the Bundesliga on loan at Werder Bremen.

"The World Cup never has easy games. And Netherlands are quite a good team.

"We'll have to prepare everything -- mentally, physically -- analyzing everything as well, but we have done those things.

"Now, we're ready to win a game, and ready to go [on Sunday]."

Japan's preparations have been rocked by the last-minute withdrawal of inspirational captain Wataru Endo.

Endo's initial inclusion in the squad was a huge boost after he missed the last three months of Liverpool's season with a foot injury that required surgery. Nonetheless, further complications while on the comeback trail ultimately ruled him out -- and also prompted him to announce his international retirement.

With Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino also unavailable, it means that the Samurai Blue will be without three of their most-influential players but it does provide opportunities for others to step up.

Sugawara was an ever-present squad member throughout their qualification although he did have to bide his time for his chance in the starting XI.

With Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu now being forced to reshuffle his lineup, Sugawara will be one of the primary options to come in and play a key role.

"It's a dream. I feel like I'm in a dream," the 25-year-old said.

"To play in a World Cup was a dream since I was a kid. But we came here to win.

"Our strong point is that we always stick together [regardless of which players are available]. We never leave anyone alone.

"We always play, train and work hard together. We'll just do what we always do.

"So yeah ... we'll make history, yeah?"