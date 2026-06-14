Australia vs. Türkiye LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from Group D clash

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Australia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Türkiye in Group D in Vancouver and you can follow all the action LIVE right here with ESPN.

The US have already laid down the marker for group D, their 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay announcing their intent: and both Australia and Türkiye will know they need to get off to a good start here.

- Balogun leads USMNT rout of Paraguay in dream World Cup start

- Gigi Buffon, Italy and the making of Socceroos star Alessandro Circati

- Çalhanoğlu sees 'more talented' Türkiye dominating Australia

Türkiye will be leaning on two players they believe are generational talents - Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz. The Real Madrid and Juventus stars are the bedrock of this attack-minded Türkiye side, and if they have a good tournament, they could take some stopping, especially in the early stages. Australia will need to be very wary of the immediate threat they pose. Of course, the key may be deeper -- in stopping Inter Milan's midfielder extraordinaire Hakan Çalhanoglu, who will try to dictate play from his holding role.

Australia, meanwhile, will be banking on their promising youngsters to pull off an upset here. Tony Popovic has made them a solid defensive unit, and they will need the intensity of Jackson Irvine and co. to trouble Türkiye. Always a tough unit at the World Cup stage, Türkiye will be well aware that this Australia side are no pushovers

Both Australia and Türkiye have injury worries: Mohamed Toure missed training sessions for the Socceroos while Ferdi Kadioglu returned to training only recently after his missed their last World Cup warm up match against Venezuela. We will confirm their presence in the matchday squads as soon as the lineups are out.