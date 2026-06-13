England met with warm welcome as they arrive at Kansas City World Cup base

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Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel waved at waiting fans as England arrived at their World Cup home away from home in Kansas City.

The back-to-back European Championship finalists are among the favourites this summer and have been in the United States since the start of June preparing for their shot at glory.

England left their warm-weather training base in Florida on Saturday morning and took the 1,950-mile flight to Kansas City, where they hope to spend the next five weeks.

The England team bus arrives to fans giving them a warm welcome in Kansas City. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

A couple of hundred people greeted them at their Inn at Meadowbrook hotel in the south of the city when the team arrived at 1.20pm local time (7.20pm BST) on Saturday.

'Good Luck England' and a heart featuring the city's initials read signs dotted along the road to the hotel, with 'Welcome' and an image of three lions on the other side.

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A number of England shirts were visible in the waiting crowd, while Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton were among the clubs represented. One excited onlooker held a Real Madrid shirt up hoping to catch Jude Bellingham's attention.

The England midfielder, skipper Kane, Morgan Rogers and Jordan Henderson signed autographs for some of those waiting as diehard fans mixed with welcoming locals.