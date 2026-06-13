Ruben Amorim leading contender to manage AC Milan - source

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Ruben Amorim has emerged as the leading contender to take over at AC Milan, a source has told ESPN.

Milan are looking for a new coach after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, who was fired last month after finishing fifth in Serie A and missing out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Amorim, 41, left Manchester United in January after a difficult 14-month spell at Old Trafford, having previously impressed at Sporting CP.

Ruben Amorim left Manchester United in January. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

An overhaul at Milan after an underwhelming end to the 2025-26 Serie A campaign saw the club's owners RedBird Capital dismiss Allegri -- in his second spell in charge -- as well as Milan's chief executive and sporting director.

A source told ESPN that Amorim is now in a strong position to be appointed as the club's new coach.

The Italian giants last won Serie A in 2022, finishing 4th, 2nd, 8th and 5th since then.

Amorim took over at United in November 2024 and took them to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League, as well as a Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.