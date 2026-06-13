Brazil vs. Morocco LIVE: Latest updates from biggest match of 2026 World Cup so far

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Brazil face Morocco in the first match of the World Cup containing two top 10 nations and you can follow it live on ESPN.

The four-time world champions meet the AFCON champions in the biggest game of the World Cup so far, and the first match in New York.

Brazil have been somewhat sleeping giants in recent years in the World Cup, not winning the competition since 2002, and only advancing past the quarterfinals on one occasion, as the hosts in 2014.

Then, they were dumped out of their own tournament with a whimper in the semifinals, suffering a 7-1 defeat to eventual winners Germany.

But with Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha leading their attack, and Carlo Ancelotti managing, there is hope that this time around it could be slightly different.

Morocco though are expected to once again ruffle a few feathers in the United States, Canada and Mexico, having reached the semifinals four years ago in Qatar.

They backed that up with a controversial Africa Cup of Nations Victory earlier this year and are fancied to cause problems deep into the competition.

Brazil and Morocco have been drawn in a group alongside Scotland and Haiti, who face each other in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time.

It is the first time in 28 years that Scotland have made it to the World Cup, while Haiti have qualified just once prior to this tournament, all the way back in 1974.