Haiti 0-1 Scotland: John McGinn scores winner as Tartan Army end World Cup drought, top Group C

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A goal from John McGinn secured Scotland their first World Cup win in 36 years and sent them to the top of a star-studded Group C, as Steve Clarke's side barely held off a dogged Haiti side on Saturday night.

Cheered on by the Tartan Army in Boston, McGinn struck in the 28th minute -- 10,244 days after Scotland's last World Cup goal through Craig Burley's in 1998 -- before Haiti pegged back Scotland in the second half, so nearly equalising through a header from Frantzdy Pierrot that flashed past the post late on.

But Scotland survived, and the three points lifts them to the top of arguably the World Cup's toughest group after top-10 ranked sides Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in New Jersey earlier that day.

It could be a vital win for Scotland knowing what's coming; a draw would have left them almost certainly needing to beat either Brazil or Morocco to progress to the knockouts for the first time in their history. They now, however, have a great chance.

John McGinn scored the only goal for Scotland against Haiti on Saturday. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

McGinn with the goal, Gannon-Doak with the spark

If Scotland are going to progress in this tournament, three experienced players are central to their hopes: Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and McGinn. It was therefore no surprise to see all three make an impact in the first half.

McTominay, the Napoli star who has flourished since leaving Manchester United, rose highest to meet a Robertson cross in the seventh minute but could not keep his header down. He came even closer 12 minutes later, sweetly curling a shot from a pullback, only to see his effort cannon back off the post.

McGinn, however, would not be denied. Just before the half-hour mark, his deflected strike from the edge of the box sparked wild scenes at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. There was no more deserving scorer; few players embody the hard work, character and fight that have become synonymous with this Scotland side quite like the Aston Villa captain.

But for all those qualities, Scotland have at times lacked genuine pace and flair in recent years. Ben Gannon-Doak provided both in abundance against Haiti.

Gannon-Doak, who looked set to play a key role in Bournemouth's impressive season before suffering a hamstring tear on international duty last November, was a constant menace down the right. It was his jinking run, drop of the shoulder and excellent cross that led to McGinn's goal. Ché Adams could not force the ball past Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide from close range, but McGinn was on hand to finish the job.

Doak was Scotland's main outlet on a night when they were, somewhat surprisingly, pushed back for long spells by Haiti. He also had to put in his fair share of defensive work in a 4-4-2 system featuring two out-and-out strikers. One second-half recovery run prompted a roar from the Scotland support, which Doak enthusiastically returned.

Still only 20 and showing flashes of the talent that prompted Liverpool to sign him as a teenager, Doak could yet emerge as the breakout star of this Scotland team.