Socceroos vs. Türkiye LIVE: Australia's opening 2026 World Cup match

VANCOUVER -- The Socceroos' first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is here!
Tony Popovic's side take on Türkiye at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, at 2 p.m. AEST with Group D wide open after the United States' 4-1 win over Paraguay.
Will either nation grab the initiative? Will Popovic spring any selection surprises? Follow all the action below LIVE from Vancouver.
Gamecast | Live blog | How to watch the Socceroos | Socceroos Cup Diaries
For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 World Cup homepage.