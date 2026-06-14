          Socceroos vs. Türkiye LIVE: Australia's opening 2026 World Cup match

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          Will Türkiye's 'great generation' click at the World Cup? (0:52)

          • ESPN
          Jun 14, 2026, 03:00 AM

          VANCOUVER -- The Socceroos' first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is here!

          Tony Popovic's side take on Türkiye at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, at 2 p.m. AEST with Group D wide open after the United States' 4-1 win over Paraguay.

          Will either nation grab the initiative? Will Popovic spring any selection surprises? Follow all the action below LIVE from Vancouver.

          Gamecast | Live blog | How to watch the Socceroos | Socceroos Cup Diaries

          For more news, features, and updates, check out ESPN's 2026 World Cup homepage.