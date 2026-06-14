Socceroos veterans dropped for Australia's World Cup opener

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Australia coach Tony Popovic has two massive gambles ahead of his side's opening fixture against Türkiye, dropping captain and 100-cap veteran Mathew Ryan and vice-captain Jackson Irvine and replacing them with goalkeeper Patrick Beach and midfielder Paul Okon Jr.

On the books of A-League Men (ALM) side Melbourne City, Beach had been widely tipped as the Socceroos' third-choice keeper coming into the tournament and has never featured in a competitive fixture for his country; his previous two appearances coming in a November friendly against Venezuela and a pre-tournament hitout with Switzerland last week. The youngster was amongst his side's best afield in both of those games, and Australian goalkeeping coach Frank Juric has been a frequent presence at City's games throughout the domestic campaign, but his deployment against the Turks nonetheless represents a stunning move from the Australian coach.

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Okon Jr had been widely expected to compete with Aiden O'Neill to start alongside Irvine in the Australian midfield, but, instead, displaces the 33-year-old in the XI. Though one of the best-performing midfielders in the ALM this season, Okon Jr entered the World Cup with just 30 professional games under his belt.

Australia coach Tony Popovic has two massive gambles ahead of his side’s opening fixture against Türkiye, dropping captain and 100-cap veteran Mathew Ryan and vice-captain Jackson Irvine. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Ryan, 34, has been capped 104 times by Australia and has been between the sticks for every one of their games across the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups. While he had briefly lost his No. 1 role soon after Popovic's appointment in 2024, he had regained it well before qualification was secured and entered the World Cup in strong form, having played an integral role in saving Levante from relegation from La Liga this season. Irvine, too, started all four games for Australia at the 2022 tournament and captained St Pauli in the Bundesliga this season.

Overall, just one member of the XI named by Popovic has previous World Cup experience -- central defender Harry Souttar -- and its average age of 24.6 is the equal-youngest in the tenure of Popovic - with dual starboys Mohamed Toure and Nestory Irankunda both tapped to start, alongside Connor Metcalfe. For Türkiye, meanwhile, Juventus' start Kenan Yıldız has not been risked amongst the starters as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, with Galatasaray's Barış Alper Yılmaz in the lineup in his place.