Scotland ease 'pressure' with 1st World Cup win since 1990

Burley: Scotland will be hoping three points is enough for knockouts (0:59)

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Steve Clarke said his Scotland side can be happy with their 1-0 win over Haiti on Saturday in the 2026 World Cup, and says getting the three points means the team have less pressure on them as they prepare to face Morocco next up.

John McGinn's first-half goal gave Scotland just their fifth World Cup win -- and first since 1990 -- as they returned to the men's tournament for the first time in 28 years. The victory means Scotland top Group C after Morocco and Brazil drew earlier in the day.

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It wasn't a comprehensive victory but securing the three points is key as Scotland look to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

"I'm absolutely delighted with my players -- the resilience and character from them," Clarke said.

When asked whether his overriding emotion was relief, he answered: "Not relief, everyone told us it's must-win and we won, so we can be happy. Winning games in a World Cup doesn't happen very often.

"This group of players have spoken about it many, many times. They showed their experience tonight. They deserve it. They've been so good for the nation over the last seven years and they deserve to be a team that's got a win at a World Cup. I'm delighted for them."

Haiti pushed Scotland hard, and had chances to equalise. Their coach Sébastien Migné was left aggrieved at what he felt was a missed handball from Grant Hanley, but Clarke was pleased with how his team managed the occasion.

"Towards the end, you're 1-0 up so you have something to hang on to," he said. "We can see a game out. When you're told it's a must-win match and you win it, the players deserve credit."

Up next for Scotland are Morocco on Friday, with Brazil waiting in Miami on June 24.

"Our next two games are against teams in the world top 10, they're tough games," Clarke said. "So we'll go into those games with less pressure than what people put on us heading into this game.

"We'll have a little bit less pressure on us. If we defend as well as we did today, show the same resilience, I think we can be a bit better on the ball, we'll be OK."