Austria vs Jordan at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Austria and Jordan begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, as the pair face off in a Group J encounter. With defending champions Argentina and African giants Algeria also in their group, both Austria and Jordan will look upon this encounter as a priceless chance for points.

Ralf Rangnick has led a revival of Austrian football since his appointment in 2022, and it culminated in a first World Cup appearance since 1998. They followed their Euro 2024 round-of-16 exit with 11 victories in their next 18 games, thus raising hopes of a positive World Cup campaign.

For Jordan however, a debut appearance at the World Cup is widely expected to end in a group stage exit, although coach Jamal Sellami dreams bigger. Defensive solidity was their trademark as they impressed in World Cup qualification, and Jordan will need every bit of it given their tough group in the World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday June 17, 12 a.m.

UK BST: Wednesday June 17, 5 a.m.

India IST: Wednesday June 17, 9.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Wednesday June 17, 2 p.m.

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, USA.

Referee: Dahane Beida (Mauritania)

Team News

Austria

Rangnick was hit hard with Christoph Baumgartner's injury ahead of the World Cup, robbing Austria of one of their best creative options.

Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1)

GK: Alexander Schlager

LB: David Alaba | CB: Philipp Lienhart | CB: Kevin Danso | RB: Konrad Laimer

CM: Nicolas Seiwald | CM: Xaver Schlager

LM: Marcel Sabitzer | CAM: Patrick Wimmer | RM: Romano Schmid

ST: Marko Arnautovic

Jordan

Sellami oversaw an impressive 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia ahead of the World Cup, while also losing narrowly to AFCON champions Morocco. Their task was made difficult when talismanic striker Yazan Al Naimat and youthful forward Ibrahim Sabra were both ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

Predicted XI: (3-4-2-1)

GK: Yazeed Abulaila

CB: Mohammad Abualnadi | CB: Abdallah Nasib | CB: Yazan Al-Arab

LM: Mohannad Abu Taha | CM: Noor Al-Rawabdeh | CM: Nizar Al-Rashdan | RM: Ehsan Haddad

CAM: Odeh Fakhoury | CAM: Mousa Al-Tamari

ST: Ali Olwan

Talking Points

A must-win game for ambitious Austria

Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Given the quality of the other opponents in this group, Austria have to consider this game against Jordan as a must-win encounter. On paper, Rangnick's side certainly have the pedigree for the victory over their unfancied opponents.

In Konrad Laimer, they possess a versatile player that can plug in every gap at the back or in midfield, and in Marcel Sabitzer, they boast of a talismanic midfielder. David Alaba remains as reliable despite his age, with Kevin Danso also adding defensive nous to the backline.

Yet, Austria aren't a side that relies on their stars, but rather the collective, which might necessitate the maverick talents of Marko Arnautovic up front.

Rangnick's famed pressing will no doubt catch better sides than Jordan out, but Austria will need to be at their efficient best if they are to win this game.

Jordan offer more than simply making up numbers

Sellami's gameplan for Jordan ahead of the nation's World Cup debut is a simple one -- stick to what worked in qualification, where they finished behind only South Korea. A counter-attacking gameplan worked wonders, and their status as group minnows allows them to play to their strengths.

Led by Yazan Al-Arab in defence, Jordan's three-man backline holds firm behind a midfield double pivot. It allows their wing-backs to burst forward with pace, roaming in support of their attacking talisman, Mousa Al-Tamari. A key player for Rennes this season, Al-Tamari comes into the World Cup with Jordan's hopes resting on his shoulders.

For Austria, the task is relatively simple -- keep Al-Tamari quiet and Jordan will struggle to score.